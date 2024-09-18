High-flying Bangladesh seek to dent India's mighty home record

Big picture: Can Bangladesh achieve another first?

It is time for India to dust the cobwebs off their whites as a long Test season beckons. Having not played a Test match in more than six months, they will now play ten in the next three-and-a-half, starting with Bangladesh's visit for a two-match series.

It is no secret that India is one of the toughest destinations for any team, and Bangladesh have no reluctance to admit the same. They have played three Tests in India and faced heavy defeats each time. In fact, India are one of only two teams Bangladesh are yet to win a Test against in 13 attempts . In the last ten years, India have lost only four Tests at home and haven't lost a series here in close to 12.

On paper, India can feel bullish about their chances of toppling Bangladesh when the first of the two Tests begins in Chennai on September 19. But this is a Bangladesh team that prides itself in achieving firsts.

In early 2022, they beat New Zealand for the first time in a Test match. Then only last month, they beat Pakistan for the first time in a Test, and beat them again to seal their first away series win in more than three years. Bangladesh have traditionally not been great travellers. They have only achieved eight overseas Test wins in 67 attempts, but it is worth noting that four of them have come since 2021.

That's not to say India don't start as overwhelming favourites. They sit pretty at the top of the World Test Championship [WTC] points table with a percentage of 68.52, and in the form they are in should make it to their third final next year. But they are coming off a bit of a break from the format, and have players in their top order who have been out of Test action for even longer. Virat Kohli last played a red-ball game in the first week of January. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are also making Test comebacks.

India's batters have in recent times shown vulnerability against quality spinners, and in Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan and Taijul Islam, Bangladesh have three who can run through a batting line-up on their day.

Bangladesh are coming into this series on an absolute high and, with India potentially rusty, will hope to catch them off guard.

Form guide

India: WWWWL (last five Tests, most recent first)

Bangladesh: WWLLL

Rishabh Pant will make a return to Test cricket after 629 days • PTI

In the spotlight: Rishabh Pant and Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Since his car accident in December 2022, Rishabh Pant has made a comeback in the IPL, T20Is, and ODIs. Now nearly two years later, a Test comeback beckons. It is a format Pant has excelled in; he has an average close to 44, a strike of 70-plus, with 11 fifties and five centuries. In his absence, Ishan Kishan, KS Bharat, Rahul and Dhruv Jurel have all donned the wicketkeeping gloves, but now that Pant is back, he's set to take back his place behind the stumps. He proved his fitness in the opening Duleep Trophy encounter in Bengaluru, where he kept for 125.4 overs across the two innings. Ahead of a busy season, Pant might want to get his Test motor running nice and early.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe reckoned Mehidy Hasan Miraz was "ready to take over whenever Shakib moves out". Recent numbers suggest he is well on course. In the current WTC cycle, no Bangladesh player has scored more runs than Mehidy (380 in ten innings) or taken more wickets (23 in six Tests). He was a key contributor with both bat and ball in Bangladesh's series win in Pakistan and on a Chennai track which is likely to aid spin, particularly later in the game, Mehidy has a chance to further enhance his Test credentials.

Kuldeep Yadav is likely to get the nod ahead of Axar Patel if India play three spinners • Associated Press

Team news: Will India go with three spinners?

India have largely tended to play three spinners and two quicks in their home Tests, but they could be tempted to play three quicks against Bangladesh - as they did in both Tests in the 2019-20 series - on a red-soil Chepauk pitch that promises bounce and carry. Spin, though, is expected to play a major role as the pitch bakes under the Chennai sun, so three spinners seems the likelier option. In this case, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj will lead the fast bowling unit, with R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav as the three spinners.

Additionally, KL Rahul is in line to come back into the Test fold for the first time since a quadriceps injury cut short his series against England earlier this year. He will likely replace Sarfaraz Khan in the middle order. Meanwhile, Pant is also likely to slot back into the wicketkeeper role in place of Dhruv Jurel, who played the last three Tests against England.

India (probable): 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3 Shubman Gill, 4 Virat Kohli, 5 KL Rahul, 6 Rishabh Pant (wk), 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.

Bangladesh are unlikely to make too many tweaks to their winning playing XI from the second Test in Pakistan last month. They may also look to play three spinners. Bangladesh fielded Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana as their three quicks in the second Test in Rawalpindi, and the pace trio picked up 14 of the 20 wickets they took, including all ten in the second innings. But in Chennai, they could think about bringing Taijul into the mix alongside Shakib and Mehidy.

Shakib arrived in Chennai late on Tuesday night after playing a game for Surrey in the County Championship.

Bangladesh (probable): 1 Shadman Islam, 2 Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 4 Mominul Islam, 5 Mushfiqur Rahim, 6 Litton Das (wk), 7 Shakib Al Hasan, 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Hasan Mahmud, 11 Nahid Rana/Taijul Islam.

Pitch and conditions: Expect the Chennai heat to play a part

The Chennai pitch for the opening Test will be a red-soil one and while there could be considerable bounce and carry for both the quicks and spinners, the surface is likely to break under the searing Chennai heat. This will mean the spinners should come into play as the Test goes on. There is an excessive heat warning in Chennai at the moment, with temperatures likely to be in the mid to high 30s (Celsius) range.

Stats and trivia

India are on a streak of 17 unbeaten home Test series, which dates back to November 2012

Jasprit Bumrah is the highest wicket-taker for India in Tests in 2024: 27 in five games at 15.07

With 1028 runs in just nine Tests, Yashasvi Jaiswal is second on the list of top run-getters in the current WTC cycle. His average of 68.53 puts him second behind Kamindu Mendis among the top ten names on this list.

Pant averages 77.16 against spinners in Tests in India and strikes at 100.87.

Mushfiqur Rahim averages 55.16 in Tests in India.

Quotes

"Bangladesh has got some really quality cricketers. Shakib has got the experience. Mushfiqur has got the experience. You've got a very good bowling attack as well. Mehidy is there as well. So we know that there is talent in Bangladesh. But the important thing is that we need to be switched on from ball one. And that is what the expectations from all of us are in that dressing room."

India head coach Gautam Gambhir is aware of the threats Bangladesh possess