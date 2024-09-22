Matches (16)
SL vs NZ (1)
CPL 2024 (4)
ENG v AUS (1)
Australia 1-Day (1)
Duleep Trophy (2)
WCL 2 (2)
AUS v NZ [W] (1)
AFG vs SA (1)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)
One-Day Cup (1)
RHF Trophy (1)
RESULT
1st Test, Chennai, September 19 - 22, 2024, Bangladesh tour of India
Prev
Next
India FlagIndia
376 & 287/4d
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
(T:515) 149 & 234

India won by 280 runs

Player Of The Match
113 & 6/88
ravichandran-ashwin
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Table
News
Videos
Photos
Bet
Fan Ratings
Report

Ashwin's double act of hundred and six-for secures 1-0 lead for India

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto's 82 kept the bowling at bay, but Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja shared nine wickets

Sidharth Monga
Sidharth Monga
22-Sep-2024 • 34 mins ago
R Ashwin celebrates dismissing Shadman Islam, India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, 3rd day, Chennai, September 21, 2024

R Ashwin finished with 6 for 88 in the second innings  •  Associated Press

India 376 (Ashwin 113, Jadeja 86, Mahmud 5-83) and 287 for 4 dec (Gill 119*, Pant 109, Mehidy 2-103) beat Bangladesh 149 (Shakib 32, Bumrah 4-50, Jadeja 2-19) and 234 (Shanto 82, Ashwin 6-88, Jadeja 3-58) by 280 runs
R Ashwin completed his fourth double of a hundred and a five-for in the same Test - and his second in successive Tests at Chepauk - to take India to a 1-0 series lead against Bangladesh on the fourth morning in Chennai. Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto kept the probing bowling at bay, spending a wicketless first hour with Shakib Al Hasan.
But Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja broke down the resistance in the second hour. Ashwin's 37th five-wicket haul took him level with the great Shane Warne, behind only Muthiah Muralidaran's 67.
India started the day needing six wickets to win, but were denied at the start. The first hour, although wicketless, featured testing spells from Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah. Siraj, in particular, bowled through the hour, kept going past Shanto's bat, and tried to engage him in verbals, but Shanto kept resisting him. Shakib wore a blow on his fingers, but managed to keep Shanto company.
Just after drinks, though, Chennai boy Ashwin and Chennai Super King Jadeja got together in a reminder of how their batting partnership on day one took the game away from Bangladesh. In his first over, Ashwin's drift made Shakib play down the wrong line for Yashasvi Jaiswal to take another sharp catch at short leg. This wicket took him past Courtney Walsh's 519 to No. 8 on the all-time wicket-takers' table.
Jadeja's quick pace and turn soon drew an edge from Litton Das for an easier catch at first slip. Playing at home, Ashwin then received a gift from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who decided to take the long-on fielder on, and ended up offering Jadeja a simple catch - fitting that Ashwin's five-wicket haul was completed with a Jadeja catch.
Trying to farm the strike, Shanto decided to have a go at Jadeja last ball of an over, but the wily spinner bowled wide to draw a wicket-taking thick edge. It was only a matter of time after that. A minor detail was that what could have been Ashwin's seventh wicket - not given and not reviewed - ended up becoming Jadeja's third in the next over.
Ravichandran AshwinNajmul Hossain ShantoRavindra JadejaBangladeshIndiaIndia vs BangladeshBangladesh tour of IndiaICC World Test Championship

Sidharth Monga is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Pant: 'Coming back to Test cricket, where I belong most is great'

He is "loving it every day" after returning from injury because he "wanted to play all three formats"

Pant: 'Coming back to Test cricket, where I belong most is great'

Ashwin's double act of hundred and six-for secures 1-0 lead for India

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto's 82 kept the bowling at bay, but Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja shared nine wickets

Ashwin's double act of hundred and six-for secures 1-0 lead for India

Rishabh Pant is back. Was he really away?

Smarts? Check. Innovation? Check. Banter? Yes sir. It was all so familiar that it took until he brought up three figures for the reality of his arduous comeback to sink in

Rishabh Pant is back. Was he really away?

Spotlight on off-colour Shakib amid injury murmurs

The Bangladesh allrounder is believed to be playing in the Chennai Test with discomfort on his spinning finger and shoulder

Spotlight on off-colour Shakib amid injury murmurs

Gill, Pant and Ashwin boss day three at Chepauk

Bangladesh went to stumps four down and 357 adrift of their mammoth target on a dominant day for the hosts

Gill, Pant and Ashwin boss day three at Chepauk
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Bangladesh Innings
Player NameRB
Zakir Hasan
caught3347
Shadman Islam
caught3568
Najmul Hossain Shanto
caught82127
Mominul Haque
bowled1324
Mushfiqur Rahim
caught1311
Shakib Al Hasan
caught2556
Litton Das
caught110
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
caught810
Taskin Ahmed
caught54
Hasan Mahmud
bowled714
Nahid Rana
not out02
Extras(b 5, lb 7)
Total234(10 wkts; 62.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
IND107218671.67
AUS128319062.50
NZ63303650.00
SL73403642.86
ENG168718142.19
BAN73403339.29
SA62312838.89
PAK72501619.05
WI91622018.52
Full Table