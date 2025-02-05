Matches (8)
Chittagong vs Khulna, Qualifier 2 at Dhaka, BPL, Feb 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Qualifier 2 (N), Mirpur, February 05, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Chittagong
L
W
W
W
L
Khulna
W
L
W
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Kings10 M • 304 Runs • 30.4 Avg • 154.31 SR
Kings10 M • 235 Runs • 26.11 Avg • 149.68 SR
10 M • 412 Runs • 51.5 Avg • 152.02 SR
10 M • 326 Runs • 36.22 Avg • 144.24 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Kings9 M • 14 Wkts • 8.65 Econ • 14.07 SR
Kings9 M • 10 Wkts • 8.32 Econ • 18.9 SR
9 M • 10 Wkts • 7.43 Econ • 20.5 SR
KT7 M • 10 Wkts • 9.15 Econ • 16 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
Kings
KT
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
Match details
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|5 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League News
Hridoy and Ali put Fortune Barishal in BPL final
They beat Chittagong Kings by nine wickets in the first qualifier
Mehidy and Nasum help Khulna Tigers progress to Qualifer 2; Rangpur Riders eliminated
Khulna's spinners bowled out Rangpur for 85, before needing just 10.1 overs to knock off the target
BPL crisis: Rajshahi dues to be cleared by February 10, sports ministry says
The dues will be paid in three instalments of 25% each on February 3, 7 and 10, the sports minister said in a statement
BPL gets a boost from arrival of eliminated ILT20 players
James Vince, Tim David and Shimron Hetmyer were with Gulf Giants while Jason Holder and Andre Russell were with Abu Dhabi Knight Riders