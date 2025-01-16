Matches (13)
IND Women vs IRE Women (1)
Super Smash (2)
SA20 (3)
Women's Super Smash (1)
ILT20 (2)
BBL (2)
Women's Ashes (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)

Dhaka vs Barishal, 21st Match at Chattogram, BPL, Jan 16 2025

21st Match, Chattogram, January 16, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Dhaka Capital FlagDhaka Capital
Fortune Barishal FlagFortune Barishal
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Tanzid Hasan
7 M • 246 Runs • 35.14 Avg • 138.2 SR
Litton Das
6 M • 240 Runs • 48 Avg • 164.38 SR
Tamim Iqbal
10 M • 361 Runs • 45.13 Avg • 143.82 SR
KR Mayers
10 M • 358 Runs • 44.75 Avg • 168.07 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Mustafizur Rahman
7 M • 7 Wkts • 7.65 Econ • 22.85 SR
Alauddin Babu
4 M • 6 Wkts • 9.69 Econ • 13 SR
KR Mayers
10 M • 9 Wkts • 7.1 Econ • 19.33 SR
JK Fuller
3 M • 6 Wkts • 7.83 Econ • 12 SR
DKA
BSHAL
Player
Role
Mustafizur Rahman (c)
Bowler
Abu Jayed 
Bowler
Alauddin Babu 
Bowling Allrounder
Amir Hamza 
Bowling Allrounder
Asif Hasan 
Bowler
Johnson Charles 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Chaturanga de Silva 
Allrounder
Stephen Eskinazi 
Middle order Batter
Farmanullah 
Allrounder
Habibur Rahman Sohan 
Top order Batter
Litton Das 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mir Hamza 
Bowler
Mukidul Islam 
Bowler
Munim Shahriar 
Batter
Musfik Hasan 
-
Nazmul Islam 
Bowler
Thisara Perera 
Bowling Allrounder
Shubham Ranjane 
Allrounder
Sabbir Rahman 
Batting Allrounder
Saim Ayub 
Top order Batter
Shahadat Hossain 
Batter
Tanzid Hasan 
Opening Batter
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.25, Interval 14.25-14.45, Second Session 14.45-16.10
Match days16 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League News

Rangpur ride to seven in seven; Litton, Usman and Saifuddin put on a show

Chittagong have moved up to second spot after a good run of results in Sylhet, but there is a muddle in the middle of the points table

Litton Das: 'I was dropped because I wasn't performing'

Bangladesh batter was dropped from the Champions Trophy squad on Sunday morning, and scored a BPL hundred later that day

Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan slam tons to take Dhaka Capitals to record total

The pair also put on the second-highest partnership in all men's T20 cricket: 241

BPL: Nurul Hasan hammers 30 runs in final over in Rangpur's come-from-behind victory

On either side of Nurul's blitz was an obstructing the field incident and an argument involving Tamim Iqbal on an action-packed evening

Rangpur Riders win five out of five; no joy for Dhaka yet

The highs and lows from the latest round of matches in the Bangladesh Premier League

Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RAR770141.542
Kings43161.323
BRSAL53260.838
KT52340.130
SYS6244-1.254
RAJ6244-2.117
DKA7162-0.097
Full Table