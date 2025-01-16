Matches (13)
IND Women vs IRE Women (1)
Super Smash (2)
SA20 (3)
Women's Super Smash (1)
ILT20 (2)
BBL (2)
Women's Ashes (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)
Dhaka vs Barishal, 21st Match at Chattogram, BPL, Jan 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score
21st Match, Chattogram, January 16, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
What will be the toss result?
DKA Win & Bat
BSHAL Win & Bat
DKA Win & Bowl
BSHAL Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Dhaka
L
L
L
L
W
Barishal
W
L
W
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:12
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DKA7 M • 246 Runs • 35.14 Avg • 138.2 SR
DKA6 M • 240 Runs • 48 Avg • 164.38 SR
BSHAL10 M • 361 Runs • 45.13 Avg • 143.82 SR
BSHAL10 M • 358 Runs • 44.75 Avg • 168.07 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
7 M • 7 Wkts • 7.65 Econ • 22.85 SR
DKA4 M • 6 Wkts • 9.69 Econ • 13 SR
BSHAL10 M • 9 Wkts • 7.1 Econ • 19.33 SR
BSHAL3 M • 6 Wkts • 7.83 Econ • 12 SR
Squad
DKA
BSHAL
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Opening Batter
Match details
|Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.25, Interval 14.25-14.45, Second Session 14.45-16.10
|Match days
|16 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League News
Rangpur ride to seven in seven; Litton, Usman and Saifuddin put on a show
Chittagong have moved up to second spot after a good run of results in Sylhet, but there is a muddle in the middle of the points table
Litton Das: 'I was dropped because I wasn't performing'
Bangladesh batter was dropped from the Champions Trophy squad on Sunday morning, and scored a BPL hundred later that day
Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan slam tons to take Dhaka Capitals to record total
The pair also put on the second-highest partnership in all men's T20 cricket: 241
BPL: Nurul Hasan hammers 30 runs in final over in Rangpur's come-from-behind victory
On either side of Nurul's blitz was an obstructing the field incident and an argument involving Tamim Iqbal on an action-packed evening