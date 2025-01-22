Matches (9)
Barishal vs Khulna, 30th Match at Chattogram, BPL, Jan 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score
30th Match (N), Chattogram, January 22, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Barishal
W
W
L
W
W
Khulna
L
L
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 07:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BSHAL10 M • 331 Runs • 41.38 Avg • 135.1 SR
BSHAL8 M • 287 Runs • 47.83 Avg • 178.26 SR
9 M • 248 Runs • 31 Avg • 140.11 SR
7 M • 200 Runs • 40 Avg • 186.91 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BSHAL7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.75 Econ • 15.2 SR
BSHAL8 M • 7 Wkts • 7.18 Econ • 18.85 SR
KT7 M • 13 Wkts • 9.39 Econ • 12.38 SR
6 M • 6 Wkts • 7.47 Econ • 19 SR
Squad
BSHAL
KT
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|22 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
