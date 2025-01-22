Matches (9)
SA20 (2)
Women's Ashes (1)
BPL (2)
ILT20 (2)
BBL (1)
Super Smash (1)

Barishal vs Khulna, 30th Match at Chattogram, BPL, Jan 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

30th Match (N), Chattogram, January 22, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
PrevNext
Fortune Barishal FlagFortune Barishal
Khulna Tigers FlagKhulna Tigers
Tomorrow
12:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
BSHAL Win & Bat
KT Win & Bat
BSHAL Win & Bowl
KT Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 07:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Tamim Iqbal
10 M • 331 Runs • 41.38 Avg • 135.1 SR
KR Mayers
8 M • 287 Runs • 47.83 Avg • 178.26 SR
Afif Hossain
9 M • 248 Runs • 31 Avg • 140.11 SR
Mahidul Islam Ankon
7 M • 200 Runs • 40 Avg • 186.91 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Faheem Ashraf
7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.75 Econ • 15.2 SR
KR Mayers
8 M • 7 Wkts • 7.18 Econ • 18.85 SR
Abu Hider
7 M • 13 Wkts • 9.39 Econ • 12.38 SR
Mohammad Nawaz (3)
6 M • 6 Wkts • 7.47 Econ • 19 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
BSHAL
KT
Player
Role
Tamim Iqbal (c)
Opening Batter
Ali Khan 
Bowler
Ariful Islam 
-
Nandre Burger 
Bowler
Ebadot Hossain 
Bowler
Faheem Ashraf 
Bowling Allrounder
James Fuller 
Allrounder
Jahandad Khan 
Allrounder
Mahmudullah 
Allrounder
Dawid Malan 
Top order Batter
Kyle Mayers 
Batting Allrounder
Mohammad Nabi 
Allrounder
Ripon Mondol 
Bowler
Mushfiqur Rahim 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Najmul Hossain Shanto 
Top order Batter
Nayeem Hasan 
Bowling Allrounder
Pathum Nissanka 
Top order Batter
Rishad Hossain 
Allrounder
Shaheen Shah Afridi 
Bowler
Shohidul Islam 
Bowling Allrounder
Taijul Islam 
Bowling Allrounder
Tanvir Islam 
Bowler
Towhid Hridoy 
Top order Batter
Match details
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days22 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League News

Durbar Rajshahi promise to pay local players after training boycott

The payments will be completed within a day, a Rajshahi official assured BCB chief Faruque Ahmed

Durbar Rajshahi promise to pay local players after training boycott

Durbar Rajshahi's local players skip training to protest non-payment of fees

BCB president Faruque Ahmed held discussions with the team owner and several players on Monday, but the deadlock remains

Durbar Rajshahi's local players skip training to protest non-payment of fees

Rangpur ride to seven in seven; Litton, Usman and Saifuddin put on a show

Chittagong have moved up to second spot after a good run of results in Sylhet, but there is a muddle in the middle of the points table

Rangpur ride to seven in seven; Litton, Usman and Saifuddin put on a show

Litton Das: 'I was dropped because I wasn't performing'

Bangladesh batter was dropped from the Champions Trophy squad on Sunday morning, and scored a BPL hundred later that day

Litton Das: 'I was dropped because I wasn't performing'

Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan slam tons to take Dhaka Capitals to record total

The pair also put on the second-highest partnership in all men's T20 cricket: 241

Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan slam tons to take Dhaka Capitals to record total
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RAR880161.544
Kings853101.271
BRSAL752101.101
KT7346-0.179
RAJ9366-1.695
DKA9274-0.279
SYS8264-1.382
Full Table