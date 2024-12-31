Matches (7)
Rangpur vs Strikers, 4th Match at Dhaka,BPL 2024, Dec 31 2024 - Live Cricket Score

4th Match (N), Mirpur, December 31, 2024, Bangladesh Premier League
Rangpur Riders FlagRangpur Riders
Sylhet Strikers FlagSylhet Strikers
Tomorrow
1:00 PM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
Soumya Sarkar
7 M • 210 Runs • 35 Avg • 138.15 SR
SR Taylor
5 M • 146 Runs • 36.5 Avg • 141.74 SR
Zakir Hasan
10 M • 153 Runs • 15.3 Avg • 106.25 SR
Ariful Haque
9 M • 110 Runs • 27.5 Avg • 159.42 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Mahedi Hasan
10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.75 Econ • 16.18 SR
Kamrul Islam Rabbi
5 M • 7 Wkts • 7.48 Econ • 8.71 SR
Tanzim Hasan Sakib
7 M • 10 Wkts • 9.17 Econ • 13.8 SR
Nahidul Islam
2 M • 2 Wkts • 3.14 Econ • 21 SR
Squad
RAR
SYS
Player
Role
Nurul Hasan † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Akif Javed 
Bowler
Curtis Campher 
Allrounder
AM Ghazanfar 
Bowler
Alex Hales 
Opening Batter
Irfan Sukkur 
Batter
Kamrul Islam 
Bowler
Khushdil Shah 
Middle order Batter
Mahedi Hasan 
Allrounder
Mohammad Saifuddin 
Bowling Allrounder
Nahid Rana 
Bowler
Saurabh Netravalkar 
Bowler
Rakibul Hasan 
Bowling Allrounder
Rejaur Rahman Raja 
Bowler
Saif Hassan 
Allrounder
Soumya Sarkar 
Batting Allrounder
Steven Taylor 
Opening Batter
Tawfique Khan 
-
Match details
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days31 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League

Full Table