Rangpur vs Strikers, 4th Match at Dhaka,BPL 2024, Dec 31 2024 - Live Cricket Score
4th Match (N), Mirpur, December 31, 2024, Bangladesh Premier League
What will be the toss result?
RAR Win & Bat
SYS Win & Bat
RAR Win & Bowl
SYS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Rangpur
T
L
W
W
W
Strikers
W
W
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 07:38
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RAR7 M • 210 Runs • 35 Avg • 138.15 SR
RAR5 M • 146 Runs • 36.5 Avg • 141.74 SR
SYS10 M • 153 Runs • 15.3 Avg • 106.25 SR
SYS9 M • 110 Runs • 27.5 Avg • 159.42 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
RAR10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.75 Econ • 16.18 SR
RAR5 M • 7 Wkts • 7.48 Econ • 8.71 SR
7 M • 10 Wkts • 9.17 Econ • 13.8 SR
SYS2 M • 2 Wkts • 3.14 Econ • 21 SR
Squad
RAR
SYS
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|-
Match details
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|31 December 2024 - night (20-over match)