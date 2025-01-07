Matches (27)
Strikers vs Barishal, 12th Match at Sylhet, BPL, Jan 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score
12th Match (N), Sylhet, January 07, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Strikers
W
L
W
W
L
Barishal
W
W
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SYS10 M • 130 Runs • 13 Avg • 106.55 SR
SYS10 M • 110 Runs • 22 Avg • 157.14 SR
BSHAL10 M • 329 Runs • 36.56 Avg • 140 SR
BSHAL8 M • 262 Runs • 32.75 Avg • 151.44 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
7 M • 11 Wkts • 9.09 Econ • 12.54 SR
SYS2 M • 2 Wkts • 3.14 Econ • 21 SR
BSHAL8 M • 11 Wkts • 5.96 Econ • 14.72 SR
BSHAL3 M • 6 Wkts • 7.83 Econ • 12 SR
Squad
SYS
BSHAL
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|7 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
