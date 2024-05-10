Zimbabwe bowl in fourth T20I; Shakib, Mustafizur back for Bangladesh

Visitors made two changes to the side from the third T20I, while hosts also brought in Soumya Sarkar

Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan were brought into the squad ahead of the fourth T20I itself • Associated Press

Toss Zimbabwe opt to bowl vs Bangladesh

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza chose to bowl first in the fourth T20I against Bangladesh in Dhaka. The visitors dropped wicketkeeper Joylord Gumbie and middle-order batter Craig Ervine, and brought in left-arm quick Richard Ngarava and batter Ryan Burl

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto wanted to bowl first too.

Shakib had last played a T20I in July 2023, before an eye condition and a finger injury restricted his appearances after the ODI World Cup last year. Mustafizur, meanwhile, was back in the side after being rested for a while following a stint with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

The match marks the first T20I to be held at Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium since March 2023. During this period, Bangladesh played all of their last 11 T20Is either in Sylhet or in Chattogram.

Bangladesh lead the five-match series 3-0, having won the three matches by eight wickets, six wickets and nine runs, respectively.

Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Soumya Sarkar, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Shakib Al Hasan, 6 Jaker Ali (wk), 7 Rishad Hossain, 8 Taskin Ahmed, 9 Tanzim Hasan, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Tanvir Islam