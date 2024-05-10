Matches (9)
4th T20I (N), Mirpur, May 10, 2024, Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
(16.4/20 ov) 130/6
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe

Zimbabwe chose to field.

Current RR: 7.80
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 28/5 (5.60)
forecasterLive Forecast:BAN 163
Zimbabwe bowl in fourth T20I; Shakib, Mustafizur back for Bangladesh

Visitors made two changes to the side from the third T20I, while hosts also brought in Soumya Sarkar

Mohammad Isam
Mohammad Isam
10-May-2024 • 1 hr ago
Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan celebrate after dismissing Wesley Barresi, Bangladesh vs Netherlands, Men's World Cup 2023, Kolkata, October 28, 2023

Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan were brought into the squad ahead of the fourth T20I itself  •  Associated Press

Toss Zimbabwe opt to bowl vs Bangladesh
Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza chose to bowl first in the fourth T20I against Bangladesh in Dhaka. The visitors dropped wicketkeeper Joylord Gumbie and middle-order batter Craig Ervine, and brought in left-arm quick Richard Ngarava and batter Ryan Burl.
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto wanted to bowl first too.
Shakib Al Hasan returned for Bangladesh, alongside Soumya Sarkar and Mustafizur Rahman, who were all brought into the squad ahead of this game. Mahmudullah, Litton Das and Mohammad Saifuddin made way for the trio.
Shakib had last played a T20I in July 2023, before an eye condition and a finger injury restricted his appearances after the ODI World Cup last year. Mustafizur, meanwhile, was back in the side after being rested for a while following a stint with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.
The match marks the first T20I to be held at Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium since March 2023. During this period, Bangladesh played all of their last 11 T20Is either in Sylhet or in Chattogram.
Bangladesh lead the five-match series 3-0, having won the three matches by eight wickets, six wickets and nine runs, respectively.
Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Soumya Sarkar, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Shakib Al Hasan, 6 Jaker Ali (wk), 7 Rishad Hossain, 8 Taskin Ahmed, 9 Tanzim Hasan, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Tanvir Islam
Zimbabwe: 1 Tadiwanashe Marumani, 2 Brian Bennett, 3 Sikandar Raza (capt), 4 Clive Madande (wk), 5 Jonathan Campbell, 6 Ryan Burl, 7 Luke Jongwe, 8 Faraz Akram, 9 Wellington Masakadza, 10 Richard Ngarava, 11 Blessing Muzarabani
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84

Bangladesh Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Tanzid Hasan
caught5237
Soumya Sarkar
lbw4134
Towhid Hridoy
caught128
Najmul Hossain Shanto
bowled27
Shakib Al Hasan
bowled13
Jaker Ali
caught67
Rishad Hossain
not out22
Taskin Ahmed
not out02
Extras(lb 6, w 8)
Total130(6 wkts; 16.4 ovs)
