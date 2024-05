Shakib back in Bangladesh squad for last two T20Is

Shakib was Bangladesh's captain when he last played T20Is, his last appearance a Player-of-the-Match performance against Afghanistan in Sylhet in July 2023. He was building the team towards this year's T20 World Cup, but an eye condition and a finger injury restricted his appearances after the ODI World Cup in October-November 2023. Najmul Hossain Shanto has replaced him as captain in all formats this year.