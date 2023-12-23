Wolvaardt, Brits in record stand as South Africa clinch series 2-1
Bangladesh fold for 100 in pursuit of 317 in series decider
South Africa 316 for 4 (Wolvaardt 126, Brits 118, Rabeya 2-49) beat Bangladesh 100 (Moni 33, de Klerk 3-10 Khaka 3-15, Kapp 2-2-21) by 216 runs
South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits forged a record-breaking partnership to give their side a series victory in Benoni. After losing the first ODI by 119 runs, South Africa bounced back strongly to end 2023 on a high.
After opting to bat on Saturday in Benoni, Wolvaardt struck up a 243-run stand for the first wicket with Brits, the highest for South Africa in Women's ODIs. South Africa finished with 316 for 4 - their third-highest total in Women's ODIs. In response, Bangladesh folded for 100 in 31.1 overs.
Wolvaardt notched up her fifth ODI century - and second this year - while Brits got to her first ton in the format. The pair looked good for more but Marufa Akter separated South Africa's openers when she bowled Wolvaardt for 126 off 134 balls in the 43rd over. In the next over, Ritu Moni had Brits stumped for 118 off 124 balls, before Anneke Bosch (28* off 19) and Sune Luus (34 off 17) provided the final flourish, powering the hosts to a formidable total.
Rabeya was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, coming away with 2 for 49 in her ten overs. Bangladesh, though, never really got going in the chase, with Moni being the only batter to pass 20. She top-scored for them with 33 off 67 balls, including four fours.
Marizanne Kapp struck twice in the first powerplay before she injured her ankle in the 11th over. Having stepped on a sprinkler cover at midwicket, she didn't return to the field. Ayabonga Khaka and Nadine de Klerk shared six wickets between them to hasten Bangladesh's collapse. Bangladesh left 18.5 overs unused in their innings, suffering a 216-run defeat.