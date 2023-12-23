Wolvaardt, Brits in record stand as South Africa clinch series 2-1

South Africa 316 for 4 (Wolvaardt 126, Brits 118, Rabeya 2-49) beat Bangladesh 100 (Moni 33, de Klerk 3-10 Khaka 3-15, Kapp 2-2-21) by 216 runs



South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits forged a record-breaking partnership to give their side a series victory in Benoni. After losing the first ODI by 119 runs, South Africa bounced back strongly to end 2023 on a high.

Wolvaardt notched up her fifth ODI century - and second this year - while Brits got to her first ton in the format. The pair looked good for more but Marufa Akter separated South Africa's openers when she bowled Wolvaardt for 126 off 134 balls in the 43rd over. In the next over, Ritu Moni had Brits stumped for 118 off 124 balls, before Anneke Bosch (28* off 19) and Sune Luus (34 off 17) provided the final flourish, powering the hosts to a formidable total.

Rabeya was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, coming away with 2 for 49 in her ten overs. Bangladesh, though, never really got going in the chase, with Moni being the only batter to pass 20. She top-scored for them with 33 off 67 balls, including four fours.