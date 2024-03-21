Sutherland, King and Gardner put Australia 1-0 up after comfortable win

Bangladesh, playing the top team in the world, fought well initially with the ball but went out of the contest soon enough

Australia 213 for 7 (Sutherland 58*, King 46*, Nahida 2-27, Khatun 2-45) beat Bangladesh 95 (Nigar 27, Gardner 3-22, Garth 2-26) by 118 runs

Australia's new golden girl Annabel Sutherland stepped in to rescue Australia in Dhaka, leading them to a 118-run win over Bangladesh in the first ODI.

After Australia had slumped to 48 for 4 early on a slow and turning pitch, Sutherland hit a measured unbeaten 58 to lift her side to 213 for 7. Her runs came as part of a 67-run eighth-wicket stand with Alana King , who belted 46 not out from 31 balls - including 28 in a 29-run final over - in an innings that included five sixes.

Australia were then able to bowl out Bangladesh for 95, with Ashleigh Gardner taking 3 for 22 and Phoebe Litchfield producing a superb run-out.

But it is 22-year-old Sutherland who is continuing to produce for Australia. The allrounder hit her maiden Test century batting at No. 8 for Australia in last year's Ashes, and backed it up with a double against South Africa in Perth last month.

She was more measured on Thursday, after Beth Mooney and Gardner began to steady the game for Australia. Sutherland hit 19 from her first 35 balls, before upping the ante late alongside King, who pulled and swept legspinner Fahima Khatun over the rope four times in the final over.

Annabel Sutherland played a measured innings to start with before upping the ante • Getty Images

"Annabel batted really well, along with Beth Mooney and Ash Gardner," King said afterwards. "They set the foundation... It was just a bit of fun in the last over. We were looking at getting over 200 and Annabel gave me free rein. We could go for as many runs as possible and I am glad I connected with a few."

And after Megan Schutt struck with the second ball of Bangladesh's innings, King kept control with the ball with 1 for 12 from her ten overs. She also claimed the key wicket of opener Sobhana Mostary for 17, when she bowled the right-hand batter sweeping.

A trio of run-outs then ensured Australia would not suffer a shock loss. Litchfield's effort to remove Fahima was the pick of them, diving to her right at cover to produce a direct hit and remove the batter for one.