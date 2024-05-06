Bangladesh bowl, Asha and Habiba make debuts
Bangladesh made three changes to their XI, while India rested Shreyanka Patil and Renuka Singh
Toss Bangladesh chose to bowl vs India
Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana won the toss and decided to bowl in the fourth T20I against India, on a cloudy day in Sylhet. India have already sealed the five-match series 3-0 comfortably.
There were debuts for both India and Bangladesh. The hosts gave their 14-year-old medium pacer Habiba Islam an international cap and also brought in left-hand batter Rubya Haider and legspinner Shorna Akter. Top-order batter Sobhana Mostary, legspinner Fahima Khatun and left-arm pacer Fariha Trisna will miss the game.
Meanwhile, India brought in legspinner S Asha, 33, making her their oldest Women's T20I debutant, and rested offspinner Shreyanka Patil. Seamer Titas Sadhu also got her first game of the series, with Renuka Singh making way.
Asha became the first Indian to pick up a five-for in the Women's Premier League for Royal Challengers Bangalore, held in February-March. In all, she was the second-highest wicket-taker (12 scalps) in the competition as RCB put aside their poor first season with a championship-winning run this year.
This is also Harmanpreet Kaur's 300th international game.
Bangladesh: 1 Dilara Akter, 2 Murshida Khatun, 3 Rubya Haider, 4 Nigar Sultana (capt & wk), 5 Ritu Moni, 6 Habiba Islam, 7 Rabeya Khan, 8 Nahida Akter, 9 Shorifa Khatun, 10 Marufa Akter, 11 Shorna Akter.
India: 1 Shafali Verma, 2 Smriti Mandhana, 3 D Hemalatha, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Deepti Sharma, 7 S Sajana, 8 Pooja Vastrakar, 9 Titas Sadhu, 10 S Asha, 11 Radha Yadav.
Srinidhi Ramanujam is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo