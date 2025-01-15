Strikers vs Sixers, 35th Match at Adelaide, BBL, Jan 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score
35th Match (N), Adelaide, January 15, 2025, Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Strikers
L
L
W
L
W
Sixers
W
L
A
L
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AS7 M • 230 Runs • 32.86 Avg • 165.46 SR
7 M • 224 Runs • 32 Avg • 169.69 SR
10 M • 322 Runs • 46 Avg • 134.16 SR
SS7 M • 250 Runs • 41.67 Avg • 139.66 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AS10 M • 19 Wkts • 9.06 Econ • 11.36 SR
9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.31 Econ • 14.76 SR
10 M • 19 Wkts • 8.16 Econ • 12.57 SR
SS7 M • 14 Wkts • 8.59 Econ • 11.57 SR
Squad
AS
SS
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Adelaide Oval
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
|Match days
|15 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
