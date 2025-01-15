Matches (9)
Strikers vs Sixers, 35th Match at Adelaide, BBL, Jan 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

35th Match (N), Adelaide, January 15, 2025, Big Bash League
Adelaide Strikers FlagAdelaide Strikers
Sydney Sixers FlagSydney Sixers
Tomorrow
8:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
CA Lynn
7 M • 230 Runs • 32.86 Avg • 165.46 SR
MW Short
7 M • 224 Runs • 32 Avg • 169.69 SR
MC Henriques
10 M • 322 Runs • 46 Avg • 134.16 SR
JM Vince
7 M • 250 Runs • 41.67 Avg • 139.66 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
L Pope
10 M • 19 Wkts • 9.06 Econ • 11.36 SR
HTRJY Thornton
9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.31 Econ • 14.76 SR
BJ Dwarshuis
10 M • 19 Wkts • 8.16 Econ • 12.57 SR
SA Abbott
7 M • 14 Wkts • 8.59 Econ • 11.57 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AS
SS
Player
Role
Fabian Allen 
Bowling Allrounder
James Bazley 
Allrounder
Cameron Boyce 
Bowler
Jordan Buckingham 
Bowler
Alex Carey 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Brendan Doggett 
Bowler
Travis Head 
Top order Batter
Thomas Kelly 
Middle order Batter
Chris Lynn 
Batter
Harry Nielsen 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jamie Overton 
Bowling Allrounder
Ollie Pope 
Middle order Batter
Lloyd Pope 
Bowler
Alex Ross 
Middle order Batter
D'Arcy Short 
Opening Batter
Matthew Short 
Top order Batter
Henry Thornton 
Bowler
Jake Weatherald 
Top order Batter
Match details
Adelaide Oval
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days15 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
ST953110.340
SS852110.156
HH751110.104
MS9458-0.073
BH8347-0.863
AS83560.092
MR83560.060
PS93660.057
Full Table