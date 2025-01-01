Heat vs Stars, 19th Match at Brisbane,BBL 2024, Jan 01 2025 - Live Cricket Score
19th Match (N), Brisbane, January 01, 2025, Big Bash League
What will be the toss result?
BH Win & Bat
MS Win & Bat
BH Win & Bowl
MS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Heat
W
W
W
L
L
Stars
L
L
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 10:09
batters to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 209 Runs • 29.86 Avg • 116.11 SR
10 M • 195 Runs • 19.5 Avg • 145.52 SR
10 M • 271 Runs • 38.71 Avg • 141.88 SR
9 M • 234 Runs • 39 Avg • 117 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 18 Wkts • 6.16 Econ • 10.33 SR
10 M • 15 Wkts • 8.18 Econ • 14.66 SR
5 M • 6 Wkts • 7.34 Econ • 17.16 SR
5 M • 5 Wkts • 7.73 Econ • 13.2 SR
Squad
BH
MS
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
Match details
|Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.15 start, First Session 18.15-19.45, Interval 19.45-20.05, Second Session 20.05-21.35
|Match days
|1 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League News
Warner and Wes Agar combine to take Thunder to second place
Following the defeat, Melbourne Renegades have slipped to third place on the table
Dwarshuis, Philippe down Heat to keep Sixers' clean slate
It was a second successive loss this season for defending champions Heat, this one coming in front of 30,122 fans at the Gabba
Inglis leaves Test squad after suffering calf strain with BBL return unknown
He suffered the injury while sub-fielding at the MCG but is expected to be fit for the Sri Lanka tour in late January
Billings punishes run-out let off as Stars slump to fifth defeat
Duckett gave Stars hope with 67 off 49 balls in big chase but lacked support