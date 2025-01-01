Matches (10)
AUS vs IND (1)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
BBL 2024 (2)
BPL 2024 (4)
NZ vs SL (1)
Super Smash (1)

Heat vs Stars, 19th Match at Brisbane,BBL 2024, Jan 01 2025 - Live Cricket Score

19th Match (N), Brisbane, January 01, 2025, Big Bash League
PrevNext
Brisbane Heat FlagBrisbane Heat
Melbourne Stars FlagMelbourne Stars
Tomorrow
8:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
BH Win & Bat
MS Win & Bat
BH Win & Bowl
MS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 10:09
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NA McSweeney
8 M • 209 Runs • 29.86 Avg • 116.11 SR
MT Renshaw
10 M • 195 Runs • 19.5 Avg • 145.52 SR
MP Stoinis
10 M • 271 Runs • 38.71 Avg • 141.88 SR
BJ Webster
9 M • 234 Runs • 39 Avg • 117 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SH Johnson
8 M • 18 Wkts • 6.16 Econ • 10.33 SR
XC Bartlett
10 M • 15 Wkts • 8.18 Econ • 14.66 SR
PM Siddle
5 M • 6 Wkts • 7.34 Econ • 17.16 SR
BJ Webster
5 M • 5 Wkts • 7.73 Econ • 13.2 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.15 start, First Session 18.15-19.45, Interval 19.45-20.05, Second Session 20.05-21.35
Match days1 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League News

Warner and Wes Agar combine to take Thunder to second place

Following the defeat, Melbourne Renegades have slipped to third place on the table

Warner and Wes Agar combine to take Thunder to second place

Dwarshuis, Philippe down Heat to keep Sixers' clean slate

It was a second successive loss this season for defending champions Heat, this one coming in front of 30,122 fans at the Gabba

Dwarshuis, Philippe down Heat to keep Sixers' clean slate

Inglis leaves Test squad after suffering calf strain with BBL return unknown

He suffered the injury while sub-fielding at the MCG but is expected to be fit for the Sri Lanka tour in late January

Inglis leaves Test squad after suffering calf strain with BBL return unknown

Billings punishes run-out let off as Stars slump to fifth defeat

Duckett gave Stars hope with 67 off 49 balls in big chase but lacked support

Billings punishes run-out let off as Stars slump to fifth defeat

McDermott blitz helps Hurricanes down Strikers in high-scorer

Efforts from Matt Short, D'Arcy Short and Jamie Overton were not enough for Strikers in the 215 chase

McDermott blitz helps Hurricanes down Strikers in high-scorer
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
SS44080.981
ST43160.361
MR42240.984
PS42240.565
BH4224-0.664
HH3214-1.415
AS4132-0.013
MS5050-1.016
Full Table