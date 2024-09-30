Matches (23)
IND vs BDESH (1)
SL vs NZ (1)
CPL 2024 (2)
Canada T20 Tri-Series (2)
Women's T20WC Warm-up (5)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
ENG v AUS (1)
Namibia T20 Tri-Series (1)
IRE vs SA (1)
Canada vs Oman, 3rd Match at King City, Canada T20 Tri-Series, Sep 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
CAN Win & Bat
OMA Win & Bat
CAN Win & Bowl
OMA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Canada
L
NR
W
L
W
Oman
L
T
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 00:07
Match details
|Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|T20I no. 2880
|Match days
|30 September 2024 - day (20-over match)