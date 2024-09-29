Matches (23)
CPL 2024 (1)
ENG v AUS (1)
IND vs BDESH (1)
IRE vs SA (1)
Women's T20WC Warm-up (5)
Namibia T20 Tri-Series (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
SL vs NZ (1)
IND U19s vs AUS U19 (1)
Canada T20 Tri-Series (1)

Nepal vs Oman, 2nd Match at King City, Canada T20 Tri-Series, Sep 29 2024 - Match Result

RESULT
2nd Match, King City (NW), September 29, 2024, Canada T20 Tri-Series
PrevNext
Nepal FlagNepal
176/6
Oman FlagOman
(19.1/20 ov, T:177) 139

Nepal won by 37 runs

Player Of The Match
40* (17) & 2/14
gulsan-jha
Summary
Scorecard
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Fan Ratings
What will be the toss result?
OMA Win & Bat
20%
NEP Win & Bat
34%
OMA Win & Bowl
23%
NEP Win & Bowl
22%
1.0K votes
Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Nepal 176/6(20 overs)
Gulsan Jha
40* (17)
Aqib Ilyas
3/32 (4)
Kushal Malla
30 (26)
Zeeshan Maqsood
1/14 (3)
Oman 139/10(19.1 overs)
Shoaib Khan
45 (39)
Karan KC
3/36 (4)
Rafiullah
33 (12)
Gulsan Jha
2/14 (2.1)
View full scorecard
19.1
W
Gulsan Jha to Kaleemullah, OUT
Kaleemullah c Sah b Gulsan Jha 1 (3b 0x4 0x6) SR: 33.33
end of over 1913 runs • 1 wicket
OMA: 139/9CRR: 7.31 RRR: 38.00
Kaleemullah1 (2b)
Fayyaz Butt17 (6b 2x4 1x6)
Karan KC 4-0-36-3
Rijan Dhakal 4-0-32-1
18.6
1
Karan KC to Kaleemullah, 1 run
18.6
1w
Karan KC to Kaleemullah, 1 wide
18.5
Karan KC to Kaleemullah, no run
18.4
W
Karan KC to Rafiullah, OUT
Rafiullah c Lamichhane b Karan KC 33 (12b 1x4 4x6) SR: 275
18.3
1
Karan KC to Fayyaz Butt, 1 run
18.2
4
Karan KC to Fayyaz Butt, FOUR runs
18.1
6
Karan KC to Fayyaz Butt, SIX runs
end of over 1820 runs
OMA: 126/8CRR: 7.00 RRR: 25.50
Rafiullah33 (11b 1x4 4x6)
Fayyaz Butt6 (3b 1x4)
Rijan Dhakal 4-0-32-1
Karan KC 3-0-23-2
17.6
6
Dhakal to Rafiullah, SIX runs
17.5
6
Dhakal to Rafiullah, SIX runs
17.4
Dhakal to Rafiullah, no run
17.3
1
Dhakal to Fayyaz Butt, 1 run
17.2
1
Dhakal to Rafiullah, 1 run
17.1
6
Dhakal to Rafiullah, SIX runs
end of over 1711 runs • 1 wicket
OMA: 106/8CRR: 6.23 RRR: 23.66
Fayyaz Butt5 (2b 1x4)
Rafiullah14 (6b 1x4 1x6)
Karan KC 3-0-23-2
Sandeep Lamichhane 4-0-20-1
16.6
4
Karan KC to Fayyaz Butt, FOUR runs
16.5
1
Karan KC to Rafiullah, 1 run
16.4
4
Karan KC to Rafiullah, FOUR runs
16.3
1
Karan KC to Fayyaz Butt, 1 run
16.2
W
Karan KC to Shakeel, OUT
Shakeel Ahmed c Khanal b Karan KC 0 (4b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
16.1
1lb
Karan KC to Rafiullah, 1 leg bye
Read full commentary
Match details
Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City
TossOman, elected to field first
Series
Season2024
Player Of The Match
Nepal
Gulsan Jha
Match numberT20I no. 2877
Match days29 September 2024 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Canada
Arnold Maddela
Canada
Rohan Shah
Reserve Umpire
Canada
Bijal Patel
Match Referee
Bangladesh
Neeyamur Rashid
PointsNepal 2, Oman 0
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Oman Innings
Player NameRB
KH Prajapati
lbw01
Aqib Ilyas
caught24
Shoaib Khan
caught4539
Ayaan Khan
bowled28
Zeeshan Maqsood
caught613
Khalid Kail
caught1111
PS Athavale
caught1514
Rafiullah
caught3312
Shakeel Ahmed
caught04
Fayyaz Butt
not out176
Kaleemullah
caught13
Extras(lb 3, w 4)
Total139(10 wkts; 19.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Canada T20 Tri-Series

TeamMWLPTNRR
CAN11020.700
NEP21120.575
OMA1010-1.850
Full Table