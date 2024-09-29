Matches (23)
Nepal vs Oman, 2nd Match at King City, Canada T20 Tri-Series, Sep 29 2024 - Match Result
RESULT
2nd Match, King City (NW), September 29, 2024, Canada T20 Tri-Series
What will be the toss result?
OMA Win & Bat
20%
NEP Win & Bat
34%
OMA Win & Bowl
23%
NEP Win & Bowl
22%
1.0K votes
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Nepal • 176/6(20 overs)
40* (17)
3/32 (4)
30 (26)
1/14 (3)
Oman • 139/10(19.1 overs)
45 (39)
3/36 (4)
33 (12)
2/14 (2.1)
19.1
W
Gulsan Jha to Kaleemullah, OUT
Kaleemullah c Sah b Gulsan Jha 1 (3b 0x4 0x6) SR: 33.33
end of over 1913 runs • 1 wicket
OMA: 139/9CRR: 7.31 • RRR: 38.00
Kaleemullah1 (2b)
Fayyaz Butt17 (6b 2x4 1x6)
Karan KC 4-0-36-3
Rijan Dhakal 4-0-32-1
18.6
1
Karan KC to Kaleemullah, 1 run
18.6
1w
Karan KC to Kaleemullah, 1 wide
18.5
•
Karan KC to Kaleemullah, no run
18.4
W
Karan KC to Rafiullah, OUT
Rafiullah c Lamichhane b Karan KC 33 (12b 1x4 4x6) SR: 275
18.3
1
Karan KC to Fayyaz Butt, 1 run
18.2
4
Karan KC to Fayyaz Butt, FOUR runs
18.1
6
Karan KC to Fayyaz Butt, SIX runs
end of over 1820 runs
OMA: 126/8CRR: 7.00 • RRR: 25.50
Rafiullah33 (11b 1x4 4x6)
Fayyaz Butt6 (3b 1x4)
Rijan Dhakal 4-0-32-1
Karan KC 3-0-23-2
17.6
6
Dhakal to Rafiullah, SIX runs
17.5
6
Dhakal to Rafiullah, SIX runs
17.4
•
Dhakal to Rafiullah, no run
17.3
1
Dhakal to Fayyaz Butt, 1 run
17.2
1
Dhakal to Rafiullah, 1 run
17.1
6
Dhakal to Rafiullah, SIX runs
end of over 1711 runs • 1 wicket
OMA: 106/8CRR: 6.23 • RRR: 23.66
Fayyaz Butt5 (2b 1x4)
Rafiullah14 (6b 1x4 1x6)
Karan KC 3-0-23-2
Sandeep Lamichhane 4-0-20-1
16.6
4
Karan KC to Fayyaz Butt, FOUR runs
16.5
1
Karan KC to Rafiullah, 1 run
16.4
4
Karan KC to Rafiullah, FOUR runs
16.3
1
Karan KC to Fayyaz Butt, 1 run
16.2
W
Karan KC to Shakeel, OUT
Shakeel Ahmed c Khanal b Karan KC 0 (4b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
16.1
1lb
Karan KC to Rafiullah, 1 leg bye
Match details
|Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City
|Toss
|Oman, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Player Of The Match
|Match number
|T20I no. 2877
|Match days
|29 September 2024 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Nepal 2, Oman 0
Oman Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|lbw
|0
|1
|caught
|2
|4
|caught
|45
|39
|bowled
|2
|8
|caught
|6
|13
|caught
|11
|11
|caught
|15
|14
|caught
|33
|12
|caught
|0
|4
|not out
|17
|6
|caught
|1
|3
|Extras
|(lb 3, w 4)
|Total
|139(10 wkts; 19.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>