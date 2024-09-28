Matches (16)
Trinbago vs Royals, 28th Match at Tarouba, CPL 2024, Sep 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score

28th Match (N), Tarouba, September 27, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
Trinbago Knight Riders FlagTrinbago Knight Riders
Barbados Royals FlagBarbados Royals
Sat, 28 Sep
12:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
N Pooran
10 M • 319 Runs • 35.44 Avg • 166.14 SR
KU Carty
10 M • 225 Runs • 28.13 Avg • 115.97 SR
Q de Kock
9 M • 426 Runs • 60.86 Avg • 167.05 SR
DA Miller
7 M • 152 Runs • 38 Avg • 142.05 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Waqar Salamkheil
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.45 Econ • 17.53 SR
SP Narine
7 M • 11 Wkts • 4.96 Econ • 15.27 SR
M Theekshana
9 M • 12 Wkts • 5.54 Econ • 17.5 SR
OC McCoy
10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.65 Econ • 17 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
TKR
BR
Player
Role
Ali Khan 
Bowler
Dwayne Bravo 
Allrounder
Keacy Carty 
Batter
Mark Deyal 
Middle order Batter
Nathan Edward 
Bowling Allrounder
Andries Gous 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Terrance Hinds 
Bowler
Akeal Hosein 
Bowler
Josh Little 
Bowler
Sunil Narine 
Bowling Allrounder
Shaqkere Parris 
Top order Batter
Kieron Pollard 
Batting Allrounder
Nicholas Pooran 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jason Roy 
Opening Batter
Andre Russell 
Allrounder
Jayden Seales 
Bowler
Waqar Salamkheil 
Bowler
Match details
Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
Series
Season2024
Match days27 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Caribbean Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
SLK972140.959
GAW862121.249
BR954100.277
TKR85310-0.087
ABF10376-0.592
STKNP10192-1.479
Full Table