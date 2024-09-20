Matches (22)
CPL 2024 (2)
IND vs BDESH (1)
SL vs NZ (1)
Duleep Trophy (2)
ENG v AUS (1)
AUS v NZ [W] (1)
WCL 2 (2)
AFG vs SA (1)
PAK vs SA [Women] (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)

Lions vs Markhors, 8th Match at Faisalabad, Champions One-Day Cup, Sep 20 2024 - Live Cricket Score

8th Match (D/N), Faisalabad, September 20, 2024, Champions One-Day Cup
Lions (Pakistan) FlagLions (Pakistan)
Markhors (Pakistan) FlagMarkhors (Pakistan)
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 05:47
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Imam-ul-Haq
2 M • 138 Runs • 69 Avg • 95.17 SR
Khushdil Shah
2 M • 41 Runs • 20.5 Avg • 67.21 SR
Kamran Ghulam
3 M • 239 Runs • 79.67 Avg • 106.22 SR
Mohammad Rizwan
3 M • 129 Runs • 43 Avg • 79.14 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Shaheen Shah Afridi
2 M • 5 Wkts • 6.05 Econ • 23.8 SR
Ahmed Daniyal
1 M • 3 Wkts • 5.22 Econ • 18 SR
Zahid Mahmood
3 M • 7 Wkts • 5.9 Econ • 16.71 SR
Agha Salman
2 M • 6 Wkts • 3.06 Econ • 18 SR
Squad
LIO
MAR
Player
Role
Shaheen Shah Afridi (c)
Bowler
Aamer Jamal 
Allrounder
Aamer Yamin 
Allrounder
Abdullah Shafique 
Top order Batter
Ahmed Daniyal 
Bowler
Faisal Akram 
Bowler
Imam-ul-Haq 
Top order Batter
Irfan Khan 
Middle order Batter
Khushdil Shah 
Middle order Batter
Mohammad Asghar 
Bowler
Mohammad Taha 
Allrounder
Omair Yousuf 
Batter
Rohail Nazir 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sajjad Ali 
-
Sharoon Siraj 
-
Sirajuddin 
Bowler
Match details
Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
Series
Season2024
Match days20 September 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Champions One-Day Cup

TeamMWLDPTNRR
MAR3300372.520
PAN321023-0.173
STA2110140.070
LIO20201-2.170
DOL20200-1.420
