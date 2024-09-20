Matches (22)
CPL 2024 (2)
IND vs BDESH (1)
SL vs NZ (1)
Duleep Trophy (2)
ENG v AUS (1)
AUS v NZ [W] (1)
WCL 2 (2)
AFG vs SA (1)
PAK vs SA [Women] (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)
Lions vs Markhors, 8th Match at Faisalabad, Champions One-Day Cup, Sep 20 2024 - Live Cricket Score
8th Match (D/N), Faisalabad, September 20, 2024, Champions One-Day Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Lions
L
L
Markhors
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:47
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LIO2 M • 138 Runs • 69 Avg • 95.17 SR
LIO2 M • 41 Runs • 20.5 Avg • 67.21 SR
MAR3 M • 239 Runs • 79.67 Avg • 106.22 SR
MAR3 M • 129 Runs • 43 Avg • 79.14 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
2 M • 5 Wkts • 6.05 Econ • 23.8 SR
LIO1 M • 3 Wkts • 5.22 Econ • 18 SR
MAR3 M • 7 Wkts • 5.9 Econ • 16.71 SR
MAR2 M • 6 Wkts • 3.06 Econ • 18 SR
Squad
LIO
MAR
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|-
|Bowler
Match details
|Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|20 September 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Champions One-Day Cup News
Ghulam, Rizwan set up Markhors' third successive win
Their knocks helped Markhors pile up 284 before Agha and Imran picked three-fors to bowl out Dolphins for 192
Mubasir, Haider and spinners give Panthers comfortable win
Like the first four games of the tournament, the fifth match was also won by the side batting first
Zahid, Salman, Iftikhar help Markhors skittle Stallions
Both teams endured collapses but Stallions' 8 for 26 was too big a slump in the end
Usman century, Hasnain five-for headline Panthers' win
Fifties from Qasim Akram and Sahibzada Farhan led Dolphins' spirited attempt in the chase but it wasn't enough