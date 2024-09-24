Matches (14)
SL vs NZ (1)
CPL 2024 (2)
Australia 1-Day (1)
One-Day Cup (1)
IND U19s vs AUS U19 (1)
AFG vs SA (1)
WCL 2 (2)
IND vs BDESH (1)
AUS v NZ [W] (1)
Duleep Trophy (2)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)

Markhors vs Panthers, Qualifier at Faisalabad, Champions One-Day Cup, Sep 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Qualifier (D/N), Faisalabad, September 24, 2024, Champions One-Day Cup
PrevNext
Markhors (Pakistan) FlagMarkhors (Pakistan)
Panthers (Pakistan) FlagPanthers (Pakistan)
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
MAR Win & Bat
PAN Win & Bat
MAR Win & Bowl
PAN Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 07:02
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Kamran Ghulam
4 M • 247 Runs • 61.75 Avg • 101.64 SR
Agha Salman
4 M • 170 Runs • 42.5 Avg • 104.29 SR
Usman Khan
4 M • 205 Runs • 51.25 Avg • 115.16 SR
Saim Ayub
4 M • 192 Runs • 48 Avg • 108.47 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Zahid Mahmood
4 M • 9 Wkts • 5.96 Econ • 18.33 SR
Agha Salman
3 M • 6 Wkts • 3.38 Econ • 21 SR
Mohammad Hasnain
4 M • 11 Wkts • 5.89 Econ • 19.63 SR
Mubasir Khan
4 M • 7 Wkts • 5.97 Econ • 28.28 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
Match details
Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
Series
Season2024
Match days24 September 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Champions One-Day Cup

TeamMWLDPTNRR
MAR4310381.715
PAN431034-0.030
STA4220280.805
LIO413012-0.990
DOL413011-1.500
Full Table