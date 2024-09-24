Matches (14)
SL vs NZ (1)
CPL 2024 (2)
Australia 1-Day (1)
One-Day Cup (1)
IND U19s vs AUS U19 (1)
AFG vs SA (1)
WCL 2 (2)
IND vs BDESH (1)
AUS v NZ [W] (1)
Duleep Trophy (2)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)
Markhors vs Panthers, Qualifier at Faisalabad, Champions One-Day Cup, Sep 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Qualifier (D/N), Faisalabad, September 24, 2024, Champions One-Day Cup
What will be the toss result?
MAR Win & Bat
PAN Win & Bat
MAR Win & Bowl
PAN Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Markhors
W
W
W
L
Panthers
L
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 07:02
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MAR4 M • 247 Runs • 61.75 Avg • 101.64 SR
MAR4 M • 170 Runs • 42.5 Avg • 104.29 SR
PAN4 M • 205 Runs • 51.25 Avg • 115.16 SR
PAN4 M • 192 Runs • 48 Avg • 108.47 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MAR4 M • 9 Wkts • 5.96 Econ • 18.33 SR
MAR3 M • 6 Wkts • 3.38 Econ • 21 SR
4 M • 11 Wkts • 5.89 Econ • 19.63 SR
PAN4 M • 7 Wkts • 5.97 Econ • 28.28 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
MAR
PAN
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|24 September 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Champions One-Day Cup News
Dolphins overcome Khushdil-Shaheen scare for consolation win
Shaheen returned to bat despite hurting his knee but could not win the match for Lions
Saim Ayub's 156 sets up Panthers' win over Stallions
Chasing 345, Tahir scored a fighting 109 for Stallions but it was too steep a mountain to climb
Irfan's 100, all-round Khushdil hand Lions maiden win in high-scoring game
Table-toppers Markhors endured their first loss despite fifties from Fakhar and Salman
Babar ton, Jahandad three-for keep Dolphins winless
Stallions' 174-run win meant that the teams batting first have won all seven games so far in the tournament