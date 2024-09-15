Matches (13)
CPL 2024 (2)
ENG v AUS (1)
Duleep Trophy (2)
T20 Blast (3)
RHF Trophy (2)
Champions One-Day Cup (2)
IRE Women vs ENG Wome (1)

Stallions vs Markhors, 4th Match at Faisalabad, Champions One-Day Cup, Sep 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score

4th Match (D/N), Faisalabad, September 15, 2024, Champions One-Day Cup
PrevNext
Stallions (Pakistan) FlagStallions (Pakistan)
Markhors (Pakistan) FlagMarkhors (Pakistan)
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:32
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Babar Azam
1 M • 76 Runs • 76 Avg • 96.2 SR
Tayyab Tahir
1 M • 74 Runs • 74 Avg • 102.77 SR
Kamran Ghulam
1 M • 115 Runs • 115 Avg • 112.74 SR
Abdul Samad
1 M • 62 Runs • 62 Avg • 248 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Haris Rauf
1 M • 3 Wkts • 5.73 Econ • 15 SR
Mohammad Ali
1 M • 2 Wkts • 3 Econ • 18 SR
Akif Javed
1 M • 3 Wkts • 5.38 Econ • 16 SR
Naseem Shah
1 M • 3 Wkts • 5.4 Econ • 10 SR
Squad
STA
MAR
Match details
Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
Series
Season2024
Match days15 September 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Champions One-Day Cup

TeamMWLDPTNRR
MAR1100143.200
STA1100142.660
LIO10100-2.660
PAN10100-3.200
DOL------
Full Table