Thunder dismantle Northern Diamonds in "Roses" clash

Thunder 112 for 2 (Lamb 44*, Smale 30*) beat Northern Diamonds 109 for 5 (Marlow 47, Gaur 1-11) by 8 wickets

Lancashire Thunder began their Charlotte Edwards Cup campaign with a comprehensive eight-wicket win over 'Roses' rivals Northern Diamonds at a sun-soaked Emirates Old Trafford.

Excellent bowling figures from Mahika Gaur , Fi Morris and Kate Cross ensured the visitors stuttered their way to 109 for 5 from their 20 overs with only Emma Marlow (47*) showing anything like the resistance needed to post a decent total.

Thunder showed no mercy in reply as they reached the target in the 15th over thanks mainly to Emma Lamb , who hit a dominant unbeaten 44 with four boundaries and 30 not out from Seren Smale.

Diamonds were immediately on the back foot when Leah Dobson skied a Gaur delivery to Morris for seven in the second over with Lauren Winfield-Hill departing just five balls later when she hit Cross to Alisa Lister at mid on for two.

10 for two quickly became 19 for three when Hollie Armitage was trapped in front by Phoebe Graham for three, although the Diamonds skipper couldn't hide her disgust at the decision as she walked off the field.

A semblance of a recovery was triggered by Sterre Kalis, who hit the first boundaries of the day, and put on 32 for the fourth wicket with Marlow before she was caught at long on by Cross off Morris for 16.

The emphasis was now on Marlow, and once Phoebe Turner was run out following a mix up for four, she finally found a partner in Katherine Fraser as the sixth wicket pair steered Diamonds to something approaching respectability as they put on 42 unbeaten runs.

The very modest target of 110 always looked achievable by the hosts, especially with an in-form Lamb at the top of the order, and Thunder duly got off to a flyer, despite Morris being unlucky to have been given out lbw for six from a Katie Levick delivery she clearly hit.

The powerplay finished with Thunder 56 for 1 and already more than halfway to the win with Lamb and Georgia Voll with their foot on the throttle.