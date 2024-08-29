Matches (4)
WI vs SA (1)
WCPL (1)
NL T20 Tri-Series (2)
Essex vs Worcs, 51st Match at Chelmsford, County DIV1, Aug 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score
51st Match, Chelmsford, August 29 - September 01, 2024, County Championship Division One
What will be the toss result?
ESSEX Win & Bat
WORCS Win & Bat
ESSEX Win & Bowl
WORCS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Essex
W
W
D
L
D
Worcs
L
D
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 01:52
Match details
|County Ground, Chelmsford
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|29,30,31 August, 1 September 2024 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division One News
Albert, Prest hundreds close door on Essex
Hampshire bat out final day before declaring to deny visitors full bowling bonus points
Leach five buoys Somerset before rain ruins chance of result
Warwickshire's winless season continues despite setting visitors 369 on final day
Kashif Ali puts seal on key victory as Worcestershire boost hopes
Half-century anchors run-chase as Kent are outgunned
Daniel Hogg in seventh heaven as debut haul serves up Durham win
Teenager ends Notts resistance to seal crushing innings victory for home side