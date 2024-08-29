Matches (4)
WI vs SA (1)
WCPL (1)
NL T20 Tri-Series (2)

Essex vs Worcs, 51st Match at Chelmsford, County DIV1, Aug 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score

51st Match, Chelmsford, August 29 - September 01, 2024, County Championship Division One
Essex FlagEssex
Worcestershire FlagWorcestershire
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Match details
County Ground, Chelmsford
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days29,30,31 August, 1 September 2024 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division One

TEAMMWLDPT
SUR10712180
SOM10316145
ESSEX10424142
HANTS10315134
DURH10324126
WORCS10235114
WARKS10037109
NOTTS10136104
LANCS10244103
KENT1016369
