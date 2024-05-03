Jamie Porter, Sam Cook hit back for Essex on 20-wicket day

Pretorius stars for Somerset but visitors edge in front by close of seam-dominated day

Essex 156 (Westley 43, Pretorius 4-36) and 6 for 1 lead Somerset 128 (Porter 5-37, Cook 5-38) by 34 runs

Twenty wickets fell, all to seam bowling, on an action-packed opening day of Somerset's Vitality County Championship First Division match with Essex at Taunton.

Migael Pretorius led the way for the hosts, claiming four for 36 as Essex were bowled out for 156, having lost the toss on an overcast morning. There were two wickets each for Craig Overton and Jake Ball on a green pitch.

Essex were left with one over to face at the end of the day and posted six without loss, Cook opening with Dean Elgar, who did not face a ball.

The carnage began with the Essex score on 14, Elgar lbw to Josh Davey falling across his stumps. Four runs later Nick Browne was bowled off an inside-edge by Overton and it was 28 for three when Jordan Cox fell to the same bowler, Lammonby holding a sharp catch at second slip.

It was the prelude to some excellent fielding by Somerset. Matt Critchley was snapped up at third slip by Sean Dickson off Pretorius to make it 45 for four in the 14th over.

Noah Thain contributed 14 before departing to a brilliant low catch by Overton diving forward at second slip off Ball and at lunch Essex were in trouble at 97 for five.

Duke brought the hundred up with a superb extra cover drive for four off Lewis Gregory and also off-drove Overton for a boundary before the sixth wicket went down on 111.

Westley had looked more comfortable than most facing 84 balls and hitting six fours before allowing a full delivery from Gregory to sneak between bat and pad onto his stumps.

Simon Harmer helped Duke take the total 132 before driving at a wide ball from Pretorius and edging through to wicketkeeper James Rew. With 13 more added, Duke's watchful 79-ball innings ended in similar fashion, caught behind off Pretorius driving.

Migael Pretorius claimed four wickets to derail Essex • Getty Images

Cook fell for a duck, Rew diving to his right to hold a fine low catch off Ball and the innings ended with Shane Snater skying a catch to give Pretorius his fourth scalp.

Tea was taken and it did not take Essex long to fight back as the eighth ball of the Somerset innings saw Matt Renshaw caught at mid-off, getting a leading edge to a delivery from Cook.

Dickson hit a defiant six over wide long-on off Cook. But when application was required, he fell to another attacking shot, caught at second slip driving loosely at Porter.

Andy Umeed also looked to attack, pulling a six over square leg off Porter and repeating the dose off Snater, while Lammonby played in more orthodox fashion.

It was a defensive shot that cost Umeed his wicket, edging Cook to Harmer at second slip on 31 with the total 53. Tom Banton had made only four when another edge to third slip off Cook cost him his wicket.

Somerset were in a hole at 66 for five when Rew, also on four, was pinned lbw by Porter trapped on the crease. Skipper Gregory then survived a huge appeal for a catch behind off the very next ball.

Cook and Porter bowled 23 of the first 28 overs of the innings between them, Cook returning three for 23 from 11 and Porter two for 24 from 12. After a brief rest, both returned and Porter added Gregory to his victims, lbw on the back foot playing across the line.

Lammonby had fought resolutely for 116 balls when caught at first slip driving to give Porter a five-for. Overton managed a few lusty blows before edging Porter to third slip for the 17th wicket of the day. Somerset still trailed by 35.