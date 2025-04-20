Shane Snater, Jamie Porter put Essex on course for first win of season

Worcestershire 202 and 185 for 6 (Kashif 50, Porter 3-36) need another 110 runs to beat Essex 179 and 317 (Walter 104, Thain 54, Waite 3-40)

Jamie Porter struck three significant blows to carry Essex to the brink of their first Rothesay County Championship win of the season against Worcestershire.

The pace bowler took his tally to 11 wickets in three games so far to leave Essex on the cusp of a victory that had looked a distant prospect when they were dismissed for 179 in their first innings on day one after being put in.

However, Porter sent back Gareth Roderick with his second ball of Worcestershire's run-chase and then added the scalps of Rob Jones and Brett D'Oliveira, who was settling into ominous form. Worcestershire were set 295 in five sessions, or a nominal 165 overs, and were still 110 runs short with four wickets standing when bad light ended play with five overs remaining on the third day.

Essex's second-innings 317 was bolstered by some belligerent tail-end batting from Shane Snater , who hooked Jacob Duffy for six in addition to five fours in a 53-ball 48. At that point it looked to have turned a comparatively small hill into a mountain.

That mountain looked even higher when Porter trapped Roderick playing down the wrong line to the second ball of the innings in the only over possible before lunch.

The morning sunshine gave way to overcast gloom as Worcestershire slipped to 32 for 3 inside 14 overs. Jake Libby included three fours in a brief cameo before whipping Snater uppishly to midwicket and Rob Jones followed with a thick edge to second slip off Porter.

Kashif Ali and Adam Hose settled in for a dozen overs while adding 46 runs with a succession of well-placed boundaries, not least two balls before Hose was adjudged lbw to Noah Thain when he carved the bowler firmly through midwicket for four. But despite his pronounced forward movement Hose was nowhere near the delivery that ended his 42-ball stay for 21.

Some of Kashif's strokes, particularly those that whistled through extra cover, were exquisite gems, though he did survive having his off-stump flattened on 36 when Thain over-stepped.

Kashif had just passed fifty when spin was finally introduced on a bland hybrid pitch that showed no signs of natural deterioration and on which the first 34 wickets fell to seam. Simon Harmer had only contributed two unproductive overs in Worcestershire's first innings, but struck with his 11th delivery in the second, Kashif diverting a catch at shoulder height to slip. Wicket taken, 12 balls bowled, no runs conceded, Harmer retired back to second slip, job done.

However, that brought in Matthew Waite to partner O'Oliveira and the sixth-wicket pair dug in while collecting runs off any wayward balls. One such had D'Oliveira swaying on to his backfoot and cutting Kasun Rajitha for four. Another time he rocked on to one leg to pull Porter to the boundary.

However, when the stand was worth 44, D'Oliveira tried to give himself room to cut Porter past point and only succeeded in uppercutting the ball into first slip's hands.

In the morning, Essex added 84 valuable runs to their overnight score for the loss of their final four wickets. Thain needed just two balls before he turned Ben Allision off his hip to click over from his overnight 49 to his maiden first-class fifty. When he was out, nine balls later, unable to withdraw his bat in time against Eathan Brookes, his 143-ball vigil was the second longest crease occupancy of the match after centurion Paul Walter