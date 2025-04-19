Paul Walter continues to make opener slot his own as Essex dominate

Essex 179 (Duffy 4-39) and 233 for 6 (Walter 104, Thain 49*, Waite 3-26) lead Worcestershire 202 (Hose 48, D'Oliveira 48, Rajitha 4-52) by 210 runs

Paul Walter scored his third career first-class century to steady a listing Essex ship and help towards setting up a run chase for Worcestershire at Chelmsford.

The 30-year-old left-hander has been auditioning in the first three Rothesay County Championship matches for the vacant opening spot alongside Dean Elgar when the South African returns for paternity leave at the end of the month. Walter has already accumulated 317 runs in five innings this season at an average of 79.25.

His 104 from 154 balls guided Essex from 128 for 5, and a lead of just 105 at that point, to a more comfortable 211-6 when he was eventually out following a stand of 83 with Noah Thain. At the close, Essex were 233 for 6 with a lead of 210 and Thain had reach a career-best 49 not out.

Worcestershire's first-innings total of 202 was built largely on a 102-run fifth wicket partnership between the not-out overnight pair of Adam Hose and Brett D'Oliveira, who both departed for identical scores of 48 from 78 balls. Both also fell victim to Essex's Sri Lankan debutant Kasun Rajitha, whose pace helped him finish with 4 for 52.

Essex needed just six overs to wipe out the 23-run deficit as Walter and Charlie Allison built a patient first-wicket stand of 53. Allison had already creamed his brother Ben - late of Essex, now of Worcestershire - past cover point for four. But he was first out when he slashed at Matthew Waite and was caught behind. Waite doubled his wicket tally when he had Tom Westley playing an indeterminate shot and being pinned lbw.

Walter combined with Jordan Cox in a big-hitting stand of 48 in seven overs that included three fours in one Tom Taylor over for Cox. However, in attempting to hammer Taylor out of the ground Cox chipped up tamely to mid-on and departed for 24 from 21 balls.

Walter was particularly strong off the backfoot where he gained the majority of his 13 boundaries. There was, in addition, a powerful hook off Jacob Duffy that brooked no argument.

Walter lost further partners in quick succession when Matt Critchley went for a wild swing at Eathan Brookes, who walked across to short midwicket to take the skier. And the injured Michael Pepper, again with the aid of Allison as his runner, lasted just seven balls before his off-stump was sent cartwheeling by a rampant Waite.

However, he found a willing partner in Thain and the pair settled into a lively rhythm. Walter's 13th boundary, a pull off Brookes, took him to his century from 149 balls. Walter was eventually out after four hours and 15 minutes when Taylor beat his forward lunge and upended his middle-stump.

At the start of the day Hose and D'Oliveira continued to reprise their match-saving century partnership of two weeks ago at Taunton. Coming together at a perilous 22 for 4, they passed three-figures again in a 25-over stand that ended in controversy.

Hose edged Rajitha and Walter claimed the catch low down at first slip. Hose refused to walk while the umpires conferred to adjudicate whether the ball had actually carried. They came down on the side of the fielder, though subsequent replays were inconclusive.

D'Oliveira departed in Rajitha's next over, pinned lbw on his crease without offering a meaningful shot. Waite kept the scoreboard clicking over at nearly a run a ball until he swatted at a short delivery from Jamie Porter and was caught behind by substitute wicketkeeper Simon Fernandes, fielding in place of Pepper.