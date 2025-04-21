Porter six-for trumps Brookes onslaught as Essex seal first win

Essex 179 (Duffy 4-39) and 317 (Walter 104, Thain 54, Waite 3-40) beat Worcestershire 202 (Hose 48, D'Oliveira 48, Rajitha 4-52) and 266 (Brookes 88, Kashif 50, Porter 6-52) by 28 runs

Jamie Porter helped wrap up a nervy first Rothesay County Championship victory of the season for Essex on the final day against Worcestershire with the 22nd five-wicket haul of his career.

The 31-year-old pace bowler, the leading wicket-taker in Division One last season, added three more wickets to the three he had taken the day before as Worcestershire were bowled out for 266, 28 runs short of their target. Porter finished with 6 for 52 from 24.4 overs.

However, the victory was not achieved without some belated anxiety. The 23-year-old allrounder Ethan Brookes , patience personified earlier in his innings, threw caution to the wind when the ninth wicket went down and launched a one-man pyrotechnic show that included seven sixes in a scintillating 88 from 105 balls before becoming Porter's final victim.

With Jacob Duffy blocking at the other end for 0 not out off 12, Brookes helped Worcestershire add 64 for the tenth wicket. His dismissal was not without controversy, too, as Brookes initially stood his ground after Porter rushed in to take a caught-and-bowled right under the batter's nose.

Both teams arrived on day four believing they not only could win but would win. Worcestershire needed 110 more runs and Essex required four wickets. They also needed to get it completed before forecast rain arrived during the afternoon.

That Essex had dug themselves out of a hole after being dismissed for 179 in the first innings and being able to set a target of 295, was largely due to Paul Walter's century, the highest score on a hybrid wicket that was a seamer's paradise.

To prove that point, Porter extracted some extra bounce from the pitch to claim his fourth wicket of the innings with the second ball of his second over of an overcast morning. Worcestershire had only added a quickly scampered single to their overnight 185 for 6 when Matthew Waite played on to depart for 27 after a painstaking two-hour stay.

Worcestershire were still 103 runs away from celebrating their own first win of the campaign when Tom Taylor got a thick edge to another lifting delivery from Porter and was caught at first slip by Walter. Kasun Rajitha, replacing Porter in the attack, then knocked out Ben Allison's leg stump to leave Worcestershire on the precipice.

Once the game was all over bar the shouting, Brookes decided to have some fun, smashing Simon Harmer for six over cow corner and then scooping and sweeping Rajitha for maximums off successive balls. His fourth six, again off Harmer and over Snater's head on the square-leg boundary, took him to a 73-ball fifty.

Another six, his fifth in five overs, landed in the Tom Pearce Stand at the River End before Porter returned to take the new-ball with Worcestershire still requiring 53 to win.