Matches (5)
IPL (2)
PSL (1)
WWC Qualifier (2)

Essex vs Worcs, 13th Match at Chelmsford, County DIV1, Apr 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

13th Match, Chelmsford, April 18 - 21, 2025, County Championship Division One
PrevNext
Essex FlagEssex
Worcestershire FlagWorcestershire
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
ESSEX Win & Bat
WORCS Win & Bat
ESSEX Win & Bowl
WORCS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:02
batters to watch(Recent stats)
T Westley
10 M • 660 Runs • 55 Avg • 49.18 SR
JM Cox
7 M • 593 Runs • 84.71 Avg • 80.46 SR
GH Roderick
10 M • 460 Runs • 25.56 Avg • 46.7 SR
BL D'Oliveira
8 M • 456 Runs • 35.08 Avg • 51.06 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SR Harmer
9 M • 38 Wkts • 2.78 Econ • 69.13 SR
JA Porter
10 M • 34 Wkts • 2.82 Econ • 45.47 SR
TAI Taylor
8 M • 30 Wkts • 3.89 Econ • 42.8 SR
BMJ Allison
4 M • 12 Wkts • 3.18 Econ • 49.83 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ESSEX
WORCS
Player
Role
Tom Westley (c)
Top order Batter
Charlie Allison 
-
Sam Cook 
Bowler
Jordan Cox 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Matt Critchley 
Allrounder
Simon Harmer 
Bowler
Michael Pepper 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jamie Porter 
Bowler
Shane Snater 
Bowler
Noah Thain 
Allrounder
Paul Walter 
Allrounder
Match details
County Ground, Chelmsford
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days18,19,20,21 April 2025 - day (4-day match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
WARKS210135
NOTTS210135
SUSS210135
HANTS210130
ESSEX200228
YORKS211027
SUR200223
SOM201119
WORCS201112
DURH202011
Full Table