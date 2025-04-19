Jacob Duffy duffs up Essex on 14-wicket day

Worcestershire 98 for 4 (Hose 39*) trail Essex 179 (Duffy 4-39) by 81 runs

Jacob Duffy and Matthew Waite took advantage of a seam-friendly pitch to skittle Essex for 179 in the Rothesay County Championship at Chelmsford.

New Zealand's Duffy led the way with a fine display of fast, accurate bowling that was rewarded with figures of 4 for 39 while Waite took out three middle-order wickets as Essex were dismissed inside 59 overs.

Only Simon Harmer's innings lasted more than 47 balls and 68 minutes - his obdurate 77-ball 28 spanned nearly two hours - as no one got to grips with a hybrid pitch that had plenty of grass on it and provided extra lift, carry and lateral movement. The toss was crucial and Brett D'Oliveira won it for Worcestershire.

Not that the visitors fared much better when it was their turn to bat. Though Essex were without England pace prospect Sam Cook on instruction from the ECB, they still managed to reduce Worcestershire to 22 for 4 before they revived to 98 for 4 when bad light ended play with nine overs remaining.

A knee injury to Michael Pepper, that necessitated a runner when he came back to bat, meant Jordan Cox had to take the wicketkeeping gloves earlier in the campaign that he had planned.

Essex never recovered from a poor start. Paul Walter was the first to go when Duffy left just his leg-stump standing as he played across the line. Duffy had a second wicket in eight balls. Charlie Allison had already three times driven Tom Taylor exquisitely straight before playing around one to fall lbw.

Cox might have gone in his first over from Tom Taylor, an involuntary edge sneaking through the slips for four. Unfazed, Cox then came down the wicket and lofted Ben Allison over his head for six.

Tom Westley had earlier hit Taylor out of the attack with three boundaries in an over, but the bowler gained revenge when he returned to have the Essex captain caught behind after a 60-run partnership with Cox. Cox followed 10 balls later, though, beaten by one from Duffy that nipped off the seam and took a leading edge through to the wicketkeeper.

Pepper was injured before lunch, but came out to continue his innings after the break but lasted one ball before rearing up in agony and immediately retiring hurt. It was 106 for 5 soon after that when Matt Critchley sauntered down the wicket to Waite and could only deflect the delivery that followed him. Waite collected a second when he had Noah Thain trapped by a straight one that hit his back pad.

Shane Snater slammed Waite for 14 from an over, including a straight six. He was determined to repeat the feat but perished with a wild top-edge against Duffy to be caught at deep third.

Pepper returned with Allison as his runner, but his dismissal initiated the beginning of the end of Essex's innings as the last three wickets fell for two runs. Pepper was trapped lbw before Allison came to the party with two wickets in three balls. Harmer finally departed to a fourth catch at the wicket by Roderick, and then Porter lost his off stump to his former team-mate.

The wickets continued to clatter when Worcestershire batted. Jake Libby pushed a delivery from Snater into Critchley's right hand at third slip and Roderick fell to the same combination, though the catch was taken low down this time.

Essex's debutant overseas bowler Kasun Rajitha made an instant impact by knocking Roderick's bat out of his hand with his second ball. The Sri Lankan had his first wicket soon after when Cox snaffled Rob Jones behind the stumps.