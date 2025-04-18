Matches (5)
Sussex vs Surrey, 11th Match at Brighton, County DIV1, Apr 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

11th Match, Hove, April 18 - 21, 2025, County Championship Division One
Sussex FlagSussex
Surrey FlagSurrey
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:00
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JA Simpson
10 M • 1231 Runs • 123.1 Avg • 61.51 SR
TJ Haines
10 M • 645 Runs • 43 Avg • 61.13 SR
RJ Burns
10 M • 787 Runs • 49.19 Avg • 53.17 SR
DP Sibley
10 M • 702 Runs • 46.8 Avg • 43.82 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JJ Carson
10 M • 43 Wkts • 3.18 Econ • 42.93 SR
OE Robinson
9 M • 26 Wkts • 2.94 Econ • 56.5 SR
J Clark
9 M • 30 Wkts • 2.9 Econ • 47.73 SR
DJ Worrall
8 M • 29 Wkts • 2.56 Econ • 46.93 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SUSS
SUR
Player
Role
John Simpson † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tom Alsop 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jack Carson 
Bowler
Tom Clark 
Batter
James Coles 
Allrounder
Tom Haines 
Top order Batter
Fynn Hudson-Prentice 
Bowling Allrounder
Daniel Hughes 
Opening Batter
Sean Hunt 
Bowler
Danny Lamb 
Bowling Allrounder
Ollie Robinson 
Bowler
Jayden Seales 
Bowler
Match details
County Ground, Hove
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days18,19,20,21 April 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
WARKS210135
NOTTS210135
SUSS210135
HANTS210130
ESSEX200228
YORKS211027
SUR200223
SOM201119
WORCS201112
DURH202011
