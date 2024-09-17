George Hill leads promotion-chasing Yorkshire into strong position

Glamorgan 12 for 0 (Northeast 12*, Tribe 0*) trail Yorkshire 361 ((Hill 90, Wharton 63, Bess 50, Govin 4-67) by 349 runs

Promotion-chasing Yorkshire worked their way into a strong position after the first day against Glamorgan, George Hill the mainstay with 90 as they finished on 361 all out.

Second placed Yorkshire were chasing batting points and had to settle for three after being put in to bat first.

Hill went on to get the big score, getting out with only a handful of overs left at the end of the day, while no fewer than four other batsmen got more than 40 without going on to make the most of their starts.

Glamorgan's top bowler was Andy Gorvin with 4 for 67 as he was able to extract some seam movement, Timm van der Gugten getting reward for his efforts with two wickets late in the day to keep the Yorkshire innings within reach. Glamorgan survived two overs before the close, 12 without loss.

Yorkshire made steady progress with a bright day ahead and no terrors in the Sophia Gardens pitch after early cloud cover lifted. The story of the early part of the day was batters who got in and then got out when seemingly set for a bigger score, a trend started by opening partnership Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean.

Lyth passed 1,000 runs in the season for the fifth time of his career, as the pair put on 67 for the opening wicket before both departing in similar style.

The unlikely Glamorgan spearhead was the medium-fast bowling of Gorvin, twice getting the ball to straighten to trap the left handers in front of the wicket to depart lbw.

James Wharton looked assured on his way to 63, so much so that it came as quite a surprise when he hooked James Harris straight to long leg to be caught by van der Gugten.

Jonny Bairstow was on Yorkshire duty having been left out of the England one-day squad, back at his home ground in The Hundred where he plays for Welsh Fire. He did not hang around and provided Gorvin with his third wicket, waving the ball to backward point from a loose drive, caught by Ben Kellaway.

Glamorgan's fifth wicket came with a substantial slice of luck. Leg-spinner Mason Crane sent a long hop down the leg side, which somehow went from the edge of Jonathan Tattersall's bat to be clutched in his belly by home wicketkeeper Chris Cooke.

The skipper was more than a little disappointed to have missed out on a bigger score, departing for 41.

Crane was particularly expensive as Hill and Dom Bess eased any Yorkshire nerves with a century stand, before Bess was lbw trying to sweep Crane to depart just after reaching his half-century.

Hill made the most of recent good form coming into the game despite falling narrowly short of a deserved century, van der Gugten getting his second wicket with the second new ball.