Yorkshire vs Sussex, 40th Match at Scarborough, County DIV2, Aug 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Yorkshire
D
L
D
W
W
Sussex
L
W
D
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 03:24
Match details
|North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|22,23,24,25 August 2024 - day (4-day match)