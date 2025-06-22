Matches (17)
Northants vs Middlesex, 29th Match at Northampton, County DIV2, Jun 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

29th Match, Northampton, June 22 - 25, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Northamptonshire FlagNorthamptonshire
Middlesex FlagMiddlesex
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
5
NorthamptonshireNorthamptonshire
713071
6
MiddlesexMiddlesex
723070
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SA Zaib
10 M • 794 Runs • 49.63 Avg • 67.17 SR
LA Procter
10 M • 596 Runs • 37.25 Avg • 50.8 SR
MDE Holden
10 M • 871 Runs • 48.39 Avg • 55.97 SR
JLB Davies
10 M • 466 Runs • 29.13 Avg • 52.06 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CG Harrison
6 M • 21 Wkts • 2.49 Econ • 58.19 SR
HNA Conway
4 M • 20 Wkts • 2.98 Econ • 41.8 SR
TS Roland-Jones
10 M • 41 Wkts • 3.06 Econ • 43.43 SR
RF Higgins
10 M • 24 Wkts • 2.81 Econ • 61.2 SR
Squad
NOR
MID
Player
Role
Luke Procter (c)
Allrounder
George Bartlett 
Middle order Batter
Justin Broad 
Batting Allrounder
Harry Conway 
Bowler
Liam Guthrie 
Bowler
Calvin Harrison 
Bowling Allrounder
Rob Keogh 
Batting Allrounder
Dominic Leech 
Bowler
Lewis McManus 
Wicketkeeper Batter
James Sales 
Allrounder
Ben Sanderson 
Bowler
Ricardo Vasconcelos 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Raphael Weatherall 
-
Saif Zaib 
Batting Allrounder
County Ground, Northampton
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days22,23,24,25 June 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
LEI7502139
DER7205108
GLA732297
GLO712487
NOR713371
MID723270
LAN702566
KEN724165
Full Table