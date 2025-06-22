Matches (17)
Northants vs Middlesex, 29th Match at Northampton, County DIV2, Jun 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score
29th Match, Northampton, June 22 - 25, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Northants
D
L
W
L
D
Middlesex
W
D
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 01:30
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NOR10 M • 794 Runs • 49.63 Avg • 67.17 SR
NOR10 M • 596 Runs • 37.25 Avg • 50.8 SR
MID10 M • 871 Runs • 48.39 Avg • 55.97 SR
MID10 M • 466 Runs • 29.13 Avg • 52.06 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NOR6 M • 21 Wkts • 2.49 Econ • 58.19 SR
NOR4 M • 20 Wkts • 2.98 Econ • 41.8 SR
10 M • 41 Wkts • 3.06 Econ • 43.43 SR
MID10 M • 24 Wkts • 2.81 Econ • 61.2 SR
Squad
NOR
MID
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Batting Allrounder
Match details
|County Ground, Northampton
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|22,23,24,25 June 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division Two News
Middlesex appoint Dane Vilas as interim first-team coach
Former Lancashire captain takes reins at Lord's in first major coaching assignment
Richard Johnson departs role as Middlesex first-team coach
Club stalwart pays price for underwhelming start to season in Championship and Blast competitions
James Anderson to captain Lancashire in next two Championship rounds
Red Rose turn to veteran seamer with Marcus Harris absent to attend the birth of his child
Australia Test spinner Todd Murphy signs with Gloucestershire
The offspinner has signed for four Championship games in June and July