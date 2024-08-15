Matches (18)
Knights vs NW Warriors, 8th Match at Eglinton, INTER-PRO, Aug 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score

8th Match, Eglinton, August 15, 2024, Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup
Northern Knights FlagNorthern Knights
North-West Warriors FlagNorth-West Warriors
Match details
Woodvale Road, Eglinton
Series
Season2024
Match days15 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup

TEAMMWLDPTNRR
NK3300152.933
REDS422010-0.660
LEL41207-0.503
NWW30202-1.222
Full Table