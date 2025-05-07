Matches (13)
Leinster vs Reds, 1st Match at Wicklow, INTER-PRO, May 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match, Wicklow, May 07, 2025, Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup
Leinster Lightning FlagLeinster Lightning
Munster Reds FlagMunster Reds
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LJ Tucker
4 M • 237 Runs • 79 Avg • 131.66 SR
C De Freitas
9 M • 228 Runs • 32.57 Avg • 81.13 SR
L McCarthy
9 M • 216 Runs • 36 Avg • 127.81 SR
PJ Moor
7 M • 195 Runs • 32.5 Avg • 116.07 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
G Hoey
10 M • 28 Wkts • 4.32 Econ • 14.82 SR
F Hand
8 M • 14 Wkts • 6.13 Econ • 22.28 SR
L McCarthy
9 M • 25 Wkts • 5.13 Econ • 18.4 SR
J Manley
8 M • 18 Wkts • 4.68 Econ • 23.66 SR
Match details
Oak Hill Cricket Club
Series
Season2025
Match days7 May 2025 - day (50-over match)
