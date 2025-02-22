Matches (11)
Knights vs W Province, 10th Match at Bloemfontein, CSA Division One, Feb 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

10th Match (D/N), Bloemfontein, February 22, 2025, CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One
Knights FlagKnights
Western Province FlagWestern Province
Tomorrow
11:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Match details
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
Series
Season2024/25
Match days22 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One

TeamMWLDPTNRR
BOL2200100.973
WAR210072.520
WPR211050.960
LIONS110040.800
NWEST21104-1.518
KNGHT20102-0.155
TITNS10100-0.883
DOLPH20200-1.910
Full Table