W Province vs Titans, 13th Match at Cape Town, CSA Division One, Feb 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score
13th Match (D/N), Cape Town, February 26, 2025, CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One
What will be the toss result?
WPR Win & Bat
TITNS Win & Bat
WPR Win & Bowl
TITNS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
W Province
W
W
L
W
L
Titans
L
L
L
L
NR
Match centre Ground time: 02:41
Match details
|Newlands, Cape Town
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|26 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)