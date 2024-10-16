Matches (5)
PAK vs ENG (1)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)
Women's T20 World Cup (1)
Spring Challenge (2)

Easterns vs Northern Cpe, 1st Semi-Final at Benoni, CSA T20 Knock-Out, Oct 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st Semi-Final, Benoni, October 16, 2024, CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition
PrevNext
Easterns FlagEasterns
Northern Cape FlagNorthern Cape
Tomorrow
11:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
EASTN Win & Bat
NCAPE Win & Bat
EASTN Win & Bowl
NCAPE Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 11:25
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Willowmoore Park, Benoni
Series
Season2024/25
Match days16 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition

TeamMWLPTNRR
EASTN651200.618
KZNIN642170.835
SWD632150.020
NCAPE633130.658
Limpo63313-0.738
Mpuma62310-0.463
BOR6060-0.999
Full Table