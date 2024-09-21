Matches (22)
CPL 2024 (2)
ENG v AUS (1)
IND vs BDESH (1)
SL vs NZ (1)
AUS v NZ [W] (1)
Duleep Trophy (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)
PAK vs SA [Women] (1)
WCL 2 (2)
AFG vs SA (1)
Mpumalanga vs S West D, 3rd Match at White River, CSA T20 Knock-Out, Sep 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd Match, White River, September 21, 2024, CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition
What will be the toss result?
Mpuma Win & Bat
SWD Win & Bat
Mpuma Win & Bowl
SWD Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Mpumalanga
NR
L
L
L
L
S West D
L
L
L
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 03:31
Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
|Uplands College, White River
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|21 September 2024 - day (20-over match)