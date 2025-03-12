Matches (5)
WPL (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Malaysia Tri-Nation T20 (1)
The Pacific-France Women Championship (2)
Zimbabwe A vs Durham, 1st Match at Harare, ZIM vs DURH, Mar 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st Match, Harare, March 12 - 14, 2025, Durham tour of Zimbabwe
PrevNext
What will be the toss result?
ZIM-A Win & Bat
DURH Win & Bat
ZIM-A Win & Bowl
DURH Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Zimbabwe A
D
L
L
L
L
Durham
W
L
W
L
D
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 18:12
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Match details
|Harare Sports Club
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|12,13,14 March 2025 - day (3-day match)