England dream of old glory but bowling issues persist

Big picture: Variety the spice of both life and ODI bowling attacks

Jos Buttler, all though this ODI series, has been conscious of doing well for longer but also of playing watchable cricket. He picked up Rohit Sharma 's 72-ball hundred as an example of how that is a virtue worth striving for; that being "dynamic" and "aggressive" is how the game needs to be played in the modern day.

Rohit, having suffered months where nothing went right - maybe a ball rolling off his forward defensive and onto his stumps at the start of the season should've been a clue - looked up and saw four fast bowlers coming at him on a slow and low pitch and all four of them were virtually the same. Mark Wood had a little more pace. Saqib Mahmood swings it a bit but essentially they were all tall guys operating in the 130-140 kph in conditions that were never going to help them.

England, meanwhile, had to score their runs against a mystery spinner who had already run through them in the T20I leg of the tour. Varun Chakravarthy , on ODI debut, picked up a wicket in his second over. They had to navigate two very different left-arm spinners. Axar Patel doesn't rely on turn. He round-arms it in looking for lbw and bowled. Ravindra Jadeja doesn't distinguish between edges of the bat like that. He hunts both of them. Variety like that matters in ODI cricket. India have it, to the extent that Rohit doesn't really see too much wrong with where his team is at.

Everyone feels the need to play attacking cricket, and that's not just now. One of the greatest ODIs ever played - the 438 game - took place even as the world had barely realised T20 was a thing and reiterated just the unmitigated thrill of run-scoring. Three-hundred playing three-hundred is boring but four-hundred playing four-hundred is edge of the seat. England made 500 seem gettable - twice - and that's the dream they're still chasing. Maybe they could put just as much attention into finding a bowling attack that isn't so samey.

Form guide

India WWLLT (last five completed ODIs, most recent first)

England LLLWL

In the spotlight: Harshit Rana and Jos Buttler

Harshit Rana hated missing out on an international cap. He needed to be consoled when that kept happening, by his father, by his coach. Now though he's an all-format player - Test, ODI and T20I debuts happening all in the space of four months - and with the Champions Trophy on the horizon his star might rise even higher. India are valuing his knack of picking up wickets over his tendency to leak runs and that is a trade-off worth pursuing, especially if it gives them a leg up in the middle overs.

Harshit Rana, on ODI debut, picked up some big wickets • AFP/Getty Images

In Cuttack, at 219 for 3 in the 39th over, England were actually doing well, until their captain's attempt to clear mid-off didn't happen. Buttler could well have been playing that sequence in his mind when he said, "we are making steps again in the right direction but not the perfect, complete performance with the bat." Had that shot gone for four, which it has hundreds of times before, things could've been different. Buttler needs for them to be different. The last 50-over ICC event that took place in the subcontinent didn't go so well for him or England.

h2>Team news: India to bring back Kuldeep?

When they named their squad for these ODIs, India had hoped to see if Jasprit Bumrah might be able to play this third one, following his back injury in the New Year's Test against Australia in Sydney. That has turned out to be wishful thinking and it appears the way they front up now might be the way they front up in the Champions Trophy too, without their premier fast bowler. A different, but perhaps just as important member of their bowling attack, might be making his way back to the XI though. It was strange that Kuldeep Yadav was rested in the first place when he had played just two competitive matches since the middle of October 2024

India (probable): 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Harshit Rana, 11 Mohammed Shami

It is a dead rubber so England might not push to bring back some of the players they rested in the last game, unless they are fit and able, in which case they could really use them considering Paul Collingwood and Marcus Trescothick had to volunteer for sub fielder duties. Tom Banton might be in line for an ODI recall, but given he usually does his best work at the top of the order, what does it mean for the rest of the line-up?

England: 1 Ben Duckett, 2 Phil Salt (wk), 3 Tom Banton, 4 Joe Root, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Jos Buttler (capt), 7 Liam Livingstone, 8 Brydon Carse, 9 Saqib Mahmood/Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Mark Wood

Pitch and conditions: Win toss, win match?

A hot, humid day is forecast for the game in Ahmedabad. Both England and India are painfully aware that the best chance of winning a white-ball game there is to chase.

Stats and trivia: Twin peaks waiting for India's stars

Rohit needs 13 runs to score 11,000 in ODIs. On Sunday, he went past Rahul Dravid into the top 10 run-getters in the format's history

Virat Kohli needs 89 runs to get to 14,000 in ODIs. Only Kumar Sangakkara and Sachin Tendulkar have ever got to that peak.

England and India have both won the same number of matches since the end of the last ODI World Cup - 4 - just that England have also lost as many matches (9) as India have played in that same time.

Quotes

"We want to keep getting better as well. Nothing specific we want to work on but overall we want to keep getting better as a player and team. That is what we want to do. As long as guys are clear about what they are supposed to do, if they keep doing that not much to think about."

India captain Rohit Sharma believes the pieces have fallen in place for the Champions Trophy