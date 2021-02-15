Welcome to day three of our live report of the second India-England Test from Chennai. Join us for updates, analysis and colour. You can find our traditional ball-by-ball commentary here

2.50pm: The immutable law of Sod

Ben Foakes misses a chance to stump R Ashwin soon after tea https://t.co/nrcjLuMBkX #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/FZBzIEGs9D — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) February 15, 2021

2.15pm: Tea

R Ashwin and Virat Kohli put on a 96-run stand BCCI

India 329 and 2 for 8 (Ashwin 68*, Ishant 0*) lead England 134 by 416 runs

India extended England's period of detention in the field as they reached tea eight down and sitting atop an imposing lead. Virat Kohli and R Ashwin both scored half-centuries during a 96-run stand that kept the tourists toiling through much of the afternoon session.

Ashwin, on his home ground, was the aggressor, outscoring his captain as batting became easier against the softer ball. Kohli was first to fifty, tucking a single off Moeen Ali, and Ashwin got there a few overs later when cutting Olly Stone for four - this was Ashwin's first Test half-century since 2017, and the sixth time he has done so in the same match in which he claimed a five-for.

Kohli had looked secure as a bank vault, but fell to Moeen for the second time in the match, lbw despite a review. Moeen also removed Kuldeep Yadav to pick up the eighth wicket of his comeback Test, but Ashwin remained unbeaten as India pressed on with plenty of time in which to begin the tourists' second-innings examination.

1.50pm: Mo-mentum

If England can take anything from this game (and we await their efforts with the bat second time around), then a proper Test workout for Moeen Ali would be right up there. For the second time in the match he is one away from a five-wicket haul, having trapped Kuldeep Yadav lbw to leave India eight down. Moeen has got through more than 50 overs, as well as dismissing Virat Kohli twice, which ought to do plenty for his rhythm and confidence for the rest of the series. That Kuldeep wicket drew him level with Sydney Barnes for England, and puts him within sight of Jim Laker on 193.

1.34pm: Kohli Mo-ly Part Deux!

What was I saying? The pin-drop moment for Moeen Ali again, as he wins a decision against Virat Kohli! Trapped on the back foot, and up goes Nitin Menon's finger... Kohli wasn't convinced, with a bit more justification this time, but ball-tracking upheld the on-field call and India's captain heads off for a pristine 62. Interesting to note it was Menon who told Kohli off for running on the pitch earlier in the innings, and got a spiky response. One to keep in mind when you're hoping for "umpire's call" in future.

1.30pm: Becalmed

Virat Kohli rocks back and plays late BCCI

The tenor of this contest has changed completely in the hour or so after lunch. India's lead is approaching 400, the 65 overs-old ball isn't doing much for the spinners, and England have resorted to Stuart Broad bowling 130kph/80mph legcutters with Ben Foakes standing up to the stumps. It's impressive skill from both, though kind of sums up England's failings in this match at the same time.

1.20pm: Very very special

What a innings @ashwinravi99 Good to see you regaining your confidence in batting since the 2nd innings of the Sydney Test. Your contribution with the bat is as important as with the ball especially on this surface. Keep it up #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/qUkQ2KMIg2 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 15, 2021

1.05pm: England expects

Jack Leach offered England reasons to smile on the third morning BCCI

Time for a chinwag with our England correspondent George Dobell about what's to be salvaged from a losing cause.

Spoiler alert: England have already lost this Test. But what did you think of their efforts with the ball this morning?

I thought they reflected their efforts throughout: there were lots of good balls but too many bad. India scored more than a hundred in a session. While some of that, no doubt, was due to good batting, there were far more loose balls than India's spinners will be bowling later in the day. To be fair, Moeen, in particular, has come into this game without the requisite preparation. Sometimes it's shown. The frustrating thing is that the good balls, from Moeen and Leach, have been very, very good. But life's not just about what we do, is it? It's about what we don't do. And you can't bowl this many full-tosses and keep a team under pressure.

Moeen's economy is looking a bit better, and he'll improve for the workout, you'd think. But the standout performer was the man behind the stumps

I think we sometimes forget what really good wicketkeeping looks like. We've been accustomed to lower standards, with teams favouring the ability of keepers to score runs. So Ben Foakes has provided a reminder of the difference a top-class keeper can make. He has been magnificent. And without him, three of those dismissals taken in the first session (the run-out and the two stumpings) probably wouldn't have happened. Imagine that impact extended over a whole series. And it wasn't just against the spinners: he stood up to Stuart Broad, too. And he was England's top-scorer in the first innings. It's absurd he isn't in the side as a first choice.

Speaking of his batting... What sort of approach should England take when their turn comes? They have a snowball's chance of chasing/blocking for two days, but there's the rest of the series to think about

I'm not sure about the idea that you have to take 'an approach.' You bat. And part of batting, is playing the ball on its merits and earning the right to face the poor ball. The one thing we have seen is that batting gets easier. If they can get through the first 25 overs, the next 55 will be more comfortable. So Sibley and co just need to bat. There's no hurry. Yes, you might want to hit the bowler off their length, but you have to be aware that, with the ball bouncing more than normal, the top-edge is a major risk. And you have to be aware that singles and strike-rotation can be as effective as boundaries. Virat is providing a master-class in all this at present. Let's be clear: England have hit the iceberg in this game. They are going down. But it is an opportunity to learn against this attack going into the second half of the series. If the want an example, consider the Alastair Cook century in Ahmedabad in 2012. Sure, England lost. But it sowed the seeds for the victory in Mumbai.

12.57pm: Allrounder Ash

R Ashwin hit a fifty to go with his five-for in the game BCCI

And that's a half-century for R Ashwin, too, from just 64 balls! He gets there with a crabby cut for four as Olly Stone tries to rough him up with short stuff. Sixth time he has scored fifty and taken a five-for in a Test, behind only Ian Botham and Shakib Al Hasan. Nice touch at the end of the over as he raises a hand to the crowd and gets the love right back... The going has been easier since lunch, Inda's seventh-wicket stand once again emphasising that batsmen can succeed on this surface.

Shiva Jayaraman writes: "If anyone is wondering why Virat Kohli and R Ashwin have looked more comfortable against spinners than the other batsmen earlier in the day: this pitch has offered more to spinners when the balls has been relatively new. In the first 30 overs with the new ball, spinners have taken 12 wickets in the match at an average of 17.58 runs per dismissal. After the 30th over, they have managed just eight wickets at double that average, of 35.62 (till the 56th over of India's second innings)."

And when you lose five wickets before the 30th over, as England did in their first innings, it can make it pretty hard to compete.

12.36pm: Kohli fifty

A fine half-century for Virat Kohli



It's his 25th fifty in Test cricket; India lead by 370 runs https://t.co/nrcjLuMBkX #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/x1hfG7ETdc — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) February 15, 2021

Virat Kohli has raised his bat for the second time in the series, this time with a crowd in to acknowledge his efforts. His focus has been unbreakable as India push England deeper into the dirt, mixing ironclad defence with the occasional flourish - a rattling on drive against Leach before lunch stood out, and he has also unfurled the cover drive off Moeen's bowling again, confident that it won't bring his downfall after shifting his guard across to face the offspinner. The middle session has tended to be quieter in this Test so far, and Kohli won't be giving it away when there are runs (and psychological points) to be scored.

12.25pm: Jolly good Foakes!

Isn't it nice to have spectators at the game?

11.35am: Lunch

Ollie Pope puts in a dive to catch out Ajinkya Rahane BCCI

India 329 and 156 for 6 (Kohli 38*, Ashwin 34*) lead England 134 by 351 runs

Five wickets fell during the morning session on day three at Chepauk as India built themselves a comfortable cushion ahead of an expected trial by spin for the tourists. England scrapped valiantly, with two wickets apiece for Jack Leach and Moeen Ali and some fine work behind the stumps by Ben Foakes, but they were left staring at an nigh-insurmountable deficit as Virat Kohli guided his side to lunch six down.

England claimed a wicket in the first over the day, Cheteshwar Pujara slightly unfortunate to be run out after trying to regain his ground only for his bat to get stuck in the pitch. Foakes then pulled off a brace of stumpings to remove Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant, before Moeen had Ajinkya Rahane caught at short leg and Axar Patel lbw. But R Ashwin played positively, with liberal use of the sweep, to score 34 from 38 and add an unbroken half-century stand with his captain that swelled India's lead above 350.

11.20am: Chennai of the tiger

Virat Kohli had a steadying effect on India's innings BCCI

Virat Kohli has played with steely intent in India's second innings - no chance of him getting bowled playing an expansive drive this time around. He took 20 balls to get off the mark (and off a pair) but has looked virtually impregnable since, which is quite something on this surface. With R Ashwin playing his shots at the other end, India have pushed their lead on towards 350. Stuart Broad has just surfaced with the ball for the first time since day one, bowling with Foakes standing up to the stumps, only to see Ben Stokes put down a sharp, reaction chance at slip off Ashwin.

11am: This one's a keeper

2:32 'I want the batsmen to know that if they leave the crease, they're gone'

Since we've been treated to a display of slick glovework behind the stumps from an English wicketkeeper, here's one of the all-time great stumpers, Sarah Taylor, speaking to ESPNcricinfo a couple of years ago.

10.45am: Moeen strikes

Axar Patel is next to go, with India's lead a tick above 300, and Moeen Ali has now picked up six wickets on his return to Test cricket after 18 months out of the side. He spoke before play today about how he thought he had bowled "better as the days wore on" and his enjoyment at bowling Virat Kohli for a duck in the first innings: "Pretty happy with that wicket." He also said that England would need to keep fighting, despite facing defeat in this game, with two Tests still to play.

"It's been tough. You never want to make excuses. But I haven't played any games. Training has been difficult as I ripped my finger a few weeks ago, so I couldn't really bowl too much in the build up to the game. When you play games you get better. Bowling in the nets is completely different to bowling in games and being under pressure. I felt like it's got better as the game has gone on.

"We just need to fight. It's going to be tough for us to win or even draw the game. It doesn't mean we're going to give up. We need to take the game as long as we can. Put in a performance we can take into the next game. We need to show some fight with the ball and the bat. The toss is massive here. The different between the sides was Rohit's innings. It was fantastic and he took the game away from us."

10.20am: Moving on, moving on

Moeen Ali accounted for Ajinkya Rahane BCCI

England have their fourth wicket of the morning, Ajinkya Rahane caught at short leg by the diving Ollie Pope. That's the seventh time Moeen has dismissed Rahane in Tests, second only to Nathan Lyon. India, though, are sitting on a 280-plus lead and might already be thinking about how quickly they can finish England off...

10.15am: Foakes hero

Three wickets have fallen so far this morning



Ben Foakes is behind them all https://t.co/nrcjLuMBkX #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/lRRaI9y5On — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) February 15, 2021

Birthday boy Ben Foakes is doing his best to blow out India's candles on the third morning in Chennai. He now has two stumpings to go with a run-out, and the last of the three was the best of the lot - unsighted after Rishabh Pant charged down at Leach, only for the ball to go explode off the surface and beat his wild swing, Foakes collected down the leg side and applied the rubber stamp with the efficiency of a post office clerk. He missed one yesterday, but now has three stumpings in the match - the first time an England wicketkeeper has done so in men's Tests since Alan Knott in 1968. The man Foakes replaced in the side for this match, Jos Buttler, has one stumping in 30 Tests as keeper (completed last month in Galle).

Ben Foakes reminds me of a certain wicket keeper batter from England who made us all believe 'wicket keeping' is a superpower. @Sarah_Taylor30 — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) February 15, 2021

9.45am: And heeeerrrre's Rishabh

Ben Foakes has picked up two stumpings in the Test BCCI

This time the third umpire sides with Foakes, as Rohit Sharma is stumped after dragging his back foot just over the line (pulling down Rohit's home Test average to a mere 80.52). Excellent hands from Foakes, who turns 28 today and has earned himself an extra slice of cake - the delivery from Jack Leach came through at almost shoulder height, but the keeper took it and smoothly whipped off the bails in one movement. India's response to two early wickets has been to send in Rishabh Pant above Ajinkya Rahane, to take the attack back to England.

First time Rohit Sharma has been stumped for less than a hundred outside of Visakhapatnam in Tests https://t.co/E5u0t1FLdA #IndvEng — Alan Gardner (@alanroderick) February 15, 2021

9.35am: Heeeerrrre's Virat (on a pair)

It's been hard enough for most batsmen on this pitch, but Cheteshwar Pujara has lost his wicket in most unfortunate fashion to start the day, run out in the first over by short leg after dropping his bat trying to regain his ground. Although, as Sunny Gavaskar has just said on commentary (with tongue firmly in cheek), "you have to blame the pitch" after Pujara's bat jammed into the crease line but not over it, with Ben Foakes collecting Ollie Pope's throw to break the stumps before the lunging batsman could get his foot back. Time for India's captain to have another crack.

9.30am: #PoliteEnquries

4:58 #PoliteEnquiries: Is this a four-Test series or four-toss series?

What better way to start the day than a fresh, hot injection of George and Raunak into your eyeballs?

9.20am: Signed, sealed... delivered?

Ajinkya Rahane completes a diving catch to see the end of Moeen Ali BCCI

Hello again, folks. Day three is often moving day of a Test - but you sense this one has already unloaded the van and is getting comfy in its new surroundings. Pretty much everything India have touched has turned to gold this time around in Chennai, and they will be backing themselves to wrap up a series-levelling win at some point later today or tomorrow. England, barring Headingley-plus-plus miracles, know this game is probably beyond them... but there's still a series to fight for, battles to be won and lost.