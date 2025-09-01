Matches (12)
CPL (2)
Men's Hundred (1)
ZIM vs SL (1)
Women's Hundred (1)
WCL 2 (1)
One-Day Cup (2)
Duleep Trophy (2)
UAE Tri-Series (1)
BAN vs NL (1)
Amo-Region vs Mis-Ainak, 12th Match at Khost, GAK One Day, Sep 01 2025 - Live Cricket Score
12th Match, Khost, September 01, 2025, Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Amo-Region
L
L
L
L
L
Mis-Ainak
L
W
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 04:38
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
|Khost Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.00 start, First Session 9.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-13.15, Second Session 13.15-16.45
|Match days
|1 September 2025 - day (50-over match)