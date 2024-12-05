Matches (11)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)
AUS v IND [W] (1)
WI vs BAN (1)
U19 Asia Cup (2)
SA vs SL (1)
ZIM vs PAK (1)
BAN vs IRE [W] (1)
GSL 2024 (1)
Nepal Premier League (2)
Qalandars vs Rangpur, 10th Match at Providence, GSL 2024, Dec 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score
10th Match (N), Providence, December 05, 2024, Global Super League
What will be the toss result?
LQ Win & Bat
RAR Win & Bat
LQ Win & Bowl
RAR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Qalandars
L
L
L
W
W
Rangpur
L
L
L
T
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 12:08
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LQ3 M • 86 Runs • 28.67 Avg • 97.72 SR
3 M • 66 Runs • 22 Avg • 108.19 SR
RAR10 M • 160 Runs • 22.86 Avg • 119.4 SR
RAR10 M • 136 Runs • 19.43 Avg • 134.65 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
4 M • 8 Wkts • 5.88 Econ • 12 SR
LQ3 M • 6 Wkts • 5.45 Econ • 11 SR
RAR10 M • 8 Wkts • 8.49 Econ • 22.25 SR
RAR2 M • 5 Wkts • 8.29 Econ • 8.4 SR
Squad
LQ
RAR
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|05 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Global Super League News
Meet the Global Super League, a new T20 tournament of tournaments
The Guyana-based league is aiming to become a Champions League T20 replacement of sorts
CWI sanctioned Global Super League set to launch in Guyana on November 26
The tournament will feature teams from five different countries with a prize money of US$1 million
Global Super League to feature Amazon Warriors, Qalandars, Hampshire, Rangpur and Victoria
The annual event will feature different teams from around the world each year