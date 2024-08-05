Matches (24)
Mississauga vs Surrey, 18th Match at Brampton, Canada T20, Aug 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score
18th Match, Brampton, August 05, 2024, Global T20 Canada
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Mississauga
L
W
W
W
L
Surrey
L
L
W
L
NR
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BTM7 M • 126 Runs • 25.2 Avg • 97.67 SR
5 M • 96 Runs • 19.2 Avg • 133.33 SR
SUJ6 M • 102 Runs • 25.5 Avg • 104.08 SR
SUJ3 M • 93 Runs • 46.5 Avg • 140.9 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BTM5 M • 8 Wkts • 6.32 Econ • 14.25 SR
BTM5 M • 7 Wkts • 5.95 Econ • 17.14 SR
SUJ3 M • 7 Wkts • 6.25 Econ • 10.28 SR
SUJ3 M • 4 Wkts • 5.11 Econ • 13.5 SR
SQUAD
BTM
SUJ
PLAYER
ROLE
|-
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
|-
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
Match details
|CAA Centre, Brampton
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, First Session 11.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-12.50, Second Session 12.50-14.20
|Match days
|5 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
