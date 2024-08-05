Matches (24)
Mississauga vs Surrey, 18th Match at Brampton, Canada T20, Aug 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score

18th Match, Brampton, August 05, 2024, Global T20 Canada
Bangla Tigers Mississauga FlagBangla Tigers Mississauga
Surrey Jaguars FlagSurrey Jaguars
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
Iftikhar Ahmed
7 M • 126 Runs • 25.2 Avg • 97.67 SR
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
5 M • 96 Runs • 19.2 Avg • 133.33 SR
S Movva
6 M • 102 Runs • 25.5 Avg • 104.08 SR
MP Stoinis
3 M • 93 Runs • 46.5 Avg • 140.9 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
D Wiese
5 M • 8 Wkts • 6.32 Econ • 14.25 SR
Shakib Al Hasan
5 M • 7 Wkts • 5.95 Econ • 17.14 SR
SP Narine
3 M • 7 Wkts • 6.25 Econ • 10.28 SR
MP Stoinis
3 M • 4 Wkts • 5.11 Econ • 13.5 SR
Match details
CAA Centre, Brampton
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-12.50, Second Session 12.50-14.20
Match days5 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Global T20 Canada

TEAMMWLPTNRR
MOT43071.417
TON63270.203
BRW53260.497
BTM5326-0.656
SUJ41230.226
VAK6051-1.058
