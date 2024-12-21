Matches (7)
BBL 2024 (1)
Gulf T20I Championship (2)
IND Women vs WI Women (1)
SA vs PAK (1)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
WI vs BAN (1)

U.A.E. vs Kuwait, Final at Dubai,Gulf T20I Championship, Dec 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Final (N), Dubai (DICS), December 21, 2024, Gulf T20I Championship
United Arab Emirates FlagUnited Arab Emirates
Kuwait FlagKuwait
Tomorrow
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 18:50
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Muhammad Waseem
10 M • 332 Runs • 36.89 Avg • 161.16 SR
Asif Khan
10 M • 315 Runs • 35 Avg • 126 SR
Usman Patel
9 M • 298 Runs • 99.33 Avg • 162.84 SR
Meet Bhavsar
10 M • 214 Runs • 26.75 Avg • 112.04 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Junaid Siddique
10 M • 20 Wkts • 7 Econ • 12 SR
Muhammad Jawadullah
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7 Econ • 16.61 SR
YI Patel
10 M • 15 Wkts • 5.68 Econ • 13.93 SR
MNM Aslam
10 M • 12 Wkts • 5.82 Econ • 19 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
UAE
KUW
Player
Role
Aayan Afzal Khan 
Bowling Allrounder
Ali Naseer 
Allrounder
Vriitya Aravind 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Asif Khan 
Batter
Basil Hameed 
Middle order Batter
Rahul Chopra 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Junaid Siddique 
Bowler
Simranjeet Kang 
-
Mayank Kumar 
Opening Batter
Muhammad Farooq 
Allrounder
Muhammad Jawadullah 
Bowler
Muhammad Waseem 
Opening Batter
Nilansh Keswani 
Allrounder
Omid Shafi Rahman 
Bowler
Dhruv Parashar 
Allrounder
Alishan Sharafu 
Opening Batter
Aryansh Sharma 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sanchit Sharma 
Bowler
Vishnu Sukumaran 
Top order Batter
Tanish Suri 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Syed Haider 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Muhammad Zuhaib 
Bowler
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 3078
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days21 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
Gulf T20I Championship

TeamMWLPTNRR
UAE54180.763
KUW53260.525
KSA5326-0.166
OMA5234-0.019
BHR5234-0.098
QAT5142-1.039
