BBL 2024 (1)
Gulf T20I Championship (2)
IND Women vs WI Women (1)
SA vs PAK (1)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
WI vs BAN (1)
U.A.E. vs Kuwait, Final at Dubai,Gulf T20I Championship, Dec 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Final (N), Dubai (DICS), December 21, 2024, Gulf T20I Championship
Recent Performance
Last five matches
U.A.E.
W
W
W
W
L
Kuwait
W
L
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 18:50
batters to watch(Recent stats)
UAE10 M • 332 Runs • 36.89 Avg • 161.16 SR
UAE10 M • 315 Runs • 35 Avg • 126 SR
KUW9 M • 298 Runs • 99.33 Avg • 162.84 SR
KUW10 M • 214 Runs • 26.75 Avg • 112.04 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
UAE10 M • 20 Wkts • 7 Econ • 12 SR
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7 Econ • 16.61 SR
KUW10 M • 15 Wkts • 5.68 Econ • 13.93 SR
KUW10 M • 12 Wkts • 5.82 Econ • 19 SR
Squad
UAE
KUW
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 3078
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|21 December 2024 - night (20-over match)