Bangladesh vs U.A.E., 4th Quarter final at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score
4th Quarter final, Mong Kok, November 02, 2024, Hong Kong International Sixes
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Bangladesh
A
A
L
W
L
U.A.E.
W
L
A
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 13:30
batters to watch(Recent stats)
3 M • 97 Runs • 0 Avg • 334.48 SR
BAN2 M • 82 Runs • 82 Avg • 328 SR
UAE2 M • 76 Runs • 38 Avg • 345.45 SR
UAE2 M • 70 Runs • 35 Avg • 368.42 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BAN2 M • 4 Wkts • 9 Econ • 3 SR
BAN3 M • 3 Wkts • 12.17 Econ • 12 SR
UAE8 M • 8 Wkts • 7.79 Econ • 18.87 SR
UAE2 M • 1 Wkt • 17.33 Econ • 18 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Playing XI
BAN
UAE
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
Match details
|Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Players per side
|Bangladesh 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding); United Arab Emirates 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding)
|Match days
|02 November 2024 - day (6-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
