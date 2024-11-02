Matches (21)
India vs New Zealand (1)
WI vs ENG (1)
WBBL (2)
AUS-A vs IND-A (1)
WCL 2 (2)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Hong Kong Sixes (9)
Super50 (2)

Bangladesh vs U.A.E., 4th Quarter final at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score

4th Quarter final, Mong Kok, November 02, 2024, Hong Kong International Sixes
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
United Arab Emirates FlagUnited Arab Emirates
Today, 8:45 AM
3h:15m
Match centre Ground time: 13:30
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Mohammad Saifuddin
3 M • 97 Runs • 0 Avg • 334.48 SR
Jishan Alam
2 M • 82 Runs • 82 Avg • 328 SR
Khalid Shah
2 M • 76 Runs • 38 Avg • 345.45 SR
Zuhaib Zubair
2 M • 70 Runs • 35 Avg • 368.42 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Jishan Alam
2 M • 4 Wkts • 9 Econ • 3 SR
Sohag Gazi
3 M • 3 Wkts • 12.17 Econ • 12 SR
Zahoor Khan
8 M • 8 Wkts • 7.79 Econ • 18.87 SR
Akif Raja
2 M • 1 Wkt • 17.33 Econ • 18 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Playing XI
BAN
UAE
Player
Role
Sohag Gazi 
Bowler
Abu Hider 
Bowler
Yasir Ali 
Middle order Batter
Mohammad Saifuddin † (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Nahidul Islam 
Allrounder
Abdullah Al Mamun 
Allrounder
Jishan Alam 
Batting Allrounder
Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024/25
Players per sideBangladesh 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding); United Arab Emirates 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding)
Match days02 November 2024 - day (6-over match)
Umpires
Hong Kong
John Prakash
Hong Kong
Tabarak Dar
TV Umpire
Hong Kong
Shelton J D'Cruz
Reserve Umpire
Hong Kong
Hemant Tukrul
Match Referee
Hong Kong
Gandhimathinathan Sankaranarayanan
Language
English
Hong Kong International Sixes

Pool A
TeamMWLPTNRR
SA22049.467
HKG21120.063
NZ2020-9.500
Pool B
TeamMWLPTNRR
NEP22043.906
AUS21121.917
ENG2020-6.306
Pool C
TeamMWLPTNRR
PAK22043.136
UAE2112-1.000
IND2020-2.152
Pool D
TeamMWLPTNRR
SL22044.507
BAN21121.333
OMA2020-6.441
Full Table