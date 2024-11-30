Matches (14)
NZ vs ENG (1)
GSL 2024 (1)
SA vs SL (1)
ZIM vs PAK (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (7)
WBBL (1)
U19 Asia Cup (2)

Stars Women vs Jets Women, 2nd Match at Mong Kok, HKG-WMN T20, Nov 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match, Mong Kok, November 30, 2024, Hong Kong Women's All Stars T20 Series
PrevNext
Bauhinia Stars Women FlagBauhinia Stars Women
Jade Jets Women FlagJade Jets Women
Tomorrow
1:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 08:58
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Series
Season2024/25
Match days30 November 2024 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question