Matches (9)
IPL (2)
PSL (2)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (2)

Lantau Women vs HKG CC WMN, 9th Match at Wong Nai Chung Gap, Women's PL, Apr 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score

9th Match, Wong Nai, April 27, 2025, Hong Kong Women's Premier League
PrevNext
Lantau Cricket Club Women FlagLantau Cricket Club Women
Hong Kong Cricket Club Women FlagHong Kong Cricket Club Women
Tomorrow
1:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 09:22
Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
Hong Kong Cricket Club
Series
Season2024/25
Match days27 April 2025 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Hong Kong Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPT
CCCW4316
HKCCW3304
LCC-W3214
DLSWW3030
KCCW3030
Full Table