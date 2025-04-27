Matches (9)
IPL (2)
PSL (2)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (2)
Lantau Women vs HKG CC WMN, 9th Match at Wong Nai Chung Gap, Women's PL, Apr 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score
9th Match, Wong Nai, April 27, 2025, Hong Kong Women's Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Lantau Women
L
L
W
W
L
HKG CC WMN
W
A
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 09:22
Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
|Hong Kong Cricket Club
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|27 April 2025 - day (20-over match)