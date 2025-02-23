New Zealand aim for semi-finals; Bangladesh aim to stay alive

Big picture: New Zealand primed for semi-finals

New Zealand are in their element. They came into the Champions Trophy after an unbeaten run to the tri-series title against South Africa and Pakistan, whom they beat convincingly once again in the tournament opener.

Will Young and Tom Latham struck centuries to set up a 300-plus score before Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke stifled Pakistan in the powerplay. Their three spinners tightened the grip with impactful spells and the contest fizzled out early in the chase. It was a near-perfect performance from a well-drilled unit.

Another win against familiar opponents Bangladesh in Rawalpindi will greatly enhance their semi-final prospects, an admirable achievement after losing several frontline bowlers to injuries pre-tournament.

Bangladesh's ODI side has lost its mojo in the last couple of years. Their top order includes Soumya Sarkar and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, both of whom bagged ducks as they slumped to 35 for 5 against India . They may have not got anywhere near 228 had Jaker Ali, who made 68, not been dropped first ball by Rohit Sharma.

Towhid Hridoy made his maiden ODI century but suffered from cramps at the end of his innings. Fortunately for him, Rawalpindi will be cooler than Dubai. Bangladesh will also be buoyed by the news that their senior batter Mahmudullah is likely to play against New Zealand after missing out against India with a hamstring niggle.

Bangladesh's bowling was steady against India but they need more from the likes of Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. They could also do with more firepower in Nahid Rana, their fastest bowler. New Zealand have never faced him before, so the surprise factor could be to Bangladesh's advantage in a game they must win to keep their Champions Trophy campaign alive.

Towhid Hridoy battled cramps during his hundred against India • Associated Press

Form guide

Bangladesh: LLLLL (last five completed ODIs, most recent first)

New Zealand: WWWWL

In the spotlight: Towhid Hridoy and Glenn Phillips

Towhid Hridoy. It has taken him more than two years, and 34 matches, to score one. He was tested by a potent Indian attack but showed off his shots. With a hundred in the bag, he has the platform to push on, but Bangladesh will hope he displays more durability after coming down with cramps and struggling for impact towards the end of his innings in Dubai. A century was a long time coming for the impressive. It has taken him more than two years, and 34 matches, to score one. He was tested by a potent Indian attack but showed off his shots. With a hundred in the bag, he has the platform to push on, but Bangladesh will hope he displays more durability after coming down with cramps and struggling for impact towards the end of his innings in Dubai.

Glenn Phillips is an electric cricketer. His catch to dismiss Mohammad Rizwan in Karachi, leaping high and to his left at backward point, is one of the moments of the tournament - an effort that would make the best goalkeepers feel envy. His fielding aside, Phillips' attacking batting down the order gives New Zealand acceleration towards the end of their innings. He is also a capable offspinner and he can keep wickets too. Is there anything Phillips can't do? is an electric cricketer. His catch to dismiss Mohammad Rizwan in Karachi, leaping high and to his left at backward point, is one of the moments of the tournament - an effort that would make the best goalkeepers feel envy. His fielding aside, Phillips' attacking batting down the order gives New Zealand acceleration towards the end of their innings. He is also a capable offspinner and he can keep wickets too. Is there anything Phillips can't do?

Team news: What if Mahmudullah and Ravindra are fit?

Two changes are expected for Bangladesh as they look to include Mahmudullah and Nahid. Who will they replace though?

Bangladesh (probable): 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Soumya Sarkar, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 4 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 5 Tohwid Hridoy, 6 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 7 Jaker Ali, 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Tanzim Hasan, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand rested Rachin Ravindra against Pakistan after he was struck on the forehead while fielding during the tri-series just before the Champions Trophy. Since then, Devon Conway has scored of 97, 48 and 10 as an opener while Young scored a hundred in the previous game. So if New Zealand want to bring Ravindra back, who do they leave out?

New Zealand (probable): 1 Will Young, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Michael Bracewell, 8 Mitchell Santner (capt), 9 Nathan Smith, 10 Matt Henry, 11 Will O'Rourke

Will Rachin Ravindra play against Bangladesh? • AFP/Getty Images

Pitch and conditions: Rawalpindi could be cloudy

This time, there will be no industrial fans and outdoor heaters to dry the pitch, as was the case ahead of the last international match - a Test against England - at this venue. Rawalpindi is generally good for batting, with a bit of help for fast bowlers as long as the ball is new and shiny. The forecast for Monday is cloudy weather with the temperature expected to drop below 20C after sunset.

Stats and trivia: Bangladesh's most frequent ODI opponents

Bangladesh beat New Zealand in their previous Champions Trophy meeting, in Cardiff in 2017. The head-to-head record in the competition thus stands at 1-1.

New Zealand have been Bangladesh's most frequent opponents in ODIs since 2015. New Zealand have dominated the head-to-head with 17 wins and three defeats in 21 matches.

Against Pakistan, Young and Latham became the second New Zealand pair to score centuries in the same match in an ICC ODI tournament. The first pair was Ravindra and Conway, who hit hundreds against England in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Jaker and Hridoy's 154-run partnership for the sixth wicket against India was a record stand for Bangladesh. The previous highest partnership for that wicket also involved Jaker, who had added 150 with Mahmudullah in Bangladesh's previous ODI, against West Indies in December 2024.

Quotes