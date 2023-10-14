England found themselves en route to Delhi but won't take Afghanistan lightly

Defending champions' "crisis" lasted all of five days before victory over Bangladesh got them back on track

Big Picture

Much like gap year students, England left Dharamsala having found themselves, arriving in the sprawling metropolis of Delhi on Wednesday with a self-regard more in step with their white-ball dominance over the last eight years.

Their "crisis" lasted all of five days. A nine-wicket battering at the hands of New Zealand led to much introspection, but an equally dominant victory over Bangladesh has eased more than just Net Run Rate woes.

They will be the first to tell you this is a marathon, not a sprint. South Africa, India and New Zealand may have charged out in front, but England's seasoned vets know the drill. Tapering is the name of the game, in a format that allows the odd misstep. It also helps that bitter rivals Australia are flunking, making that route into the top four a little less crowded.

England did not need to experience defeat in their opener to narrow their focus, but it does mean they will not take Afghanistan lightly. Whether Ben Stokes makes his first appearance of the campaign - the signs in training have been encouraging, though he is likely to be kept in cotton wool - this represents another opportunity to tune up, especially for a middle order that has yet to flex their wares, Jos Buttler included.

All that is far from ideal for the tenth-placed side, who have shown flashes of their best selves among two broadly ineffectual displays. Rashid Khan 's failure to launch, not helped by being used questionably by captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, has given a usually sparkling line-up a dour complexion. Below-par scores batting first has also meant exciting left-arm quick Fazalhaq Farooqi has had little to work with, particularly at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Wednesday when India made light work of their 273 target, knocking it off with 15 overs to spare.

These failings have been put into perspective by matters at home. Around 1,000 Afghans have lost their lives after earthquakes hit the west of the country this week, with thousands more injured. Beyond donations of match fees to help those affected is a sense of duty to lift spirits with an upturn on the field. The healing power of sport only extends so far, but Sunday is an opportunity to offer emotional relief for both fans and the players themselves.

This will be only the third meeting between these two teams in the format, both previous occasions coming in World Cups. Eoin Morgan's 17 sixes at Manchester in 2019 blasted England to a score of 397 for 6 batting first, a total they threatened to better against Bangladesh last time out before stumbling through the back end of their 50 overs. They will fancy something similar if they get first dibs on one of the best batting decks in the competition.

Dawid Malan is all smiles after reaching yet another ODI century • Getty Images

Form Guide

England WLWWW (last five completed matches, most recent first)

Afghanistan LLLLL

In the spotlight: Adil Rashid and Mohammad Nabi

It has been a quiet start for Adil Rashid , the kind that makes idle minds wonder. The 35-year-old has so far managed a solitary wicket - that of Bangladesh's Mahedi Hasan - from 17 overs that have cost 89 runs. He arrived in India as something of an injury doubt, after a tight hamstring kept him out of all but the first of four ODIs against New Zealand in September (taking 1 for 70 in eight overs). Not to mention a long-term right shoulder issue requiring constant management. He was noticeably slower against Bangladesh with 32 per cent of his deliveries below 80kph, compared to 10 per cent versus New Zealand, suggesting a change of tact, though he did have more runs to play with. A notable haul on Sunday would be welcome for a player expected to sign off from ODIs next month.

Mohammad Nabi is another at the back end of his career but is not exactly wearing his advancing years lightly. Scores of 6 and 19, aligned with 0 for 18 and 0 for 32 speak of a wider downturn in form. He has just one ODI half-century in his last 21 innings, a period that stretches over the last three years, and is averaging 39.70 with off-spin lacking its usual guile. At 38, his status as a trailblazing cricketer is secure, but some vintage Nabi would be a neat reminder of how he earned that status, and help Afghanistan avoid the wooden spoon.

Mohammad Nabi took time to get going against india • ICC/Getty Images

Team news

Chris Woakes missed Friday's training session due to a stomach illness but was back with the group on Saturday evening. Nevertheless, England may use this as an opportunity to give David Willey his first appearance of the tournament and could also be tempted to hand Gus Atkinson a start to rest Mark Wood. Stokes netted for around half an hour at the final training session, though only faced sidearm throws rather than bowlers.

England: (possible) 1 Jonny Bairstow, 2 Dawid Malan, 3 Joe Root, 4 Harry Brook, 5 Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Sam Curran, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Mark Wood, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Reece Topley

Jonathan Trott was tight-lipped about potential changes. There is an outside chance left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmed is drafted in, but that would require a major rebalancing of the XI given how little he offers with the bat. They are expected to go in unchanged.

Afghanistan: (possible) 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), 5 Azmatullah Oarzai, 6 Mohammad Nabi, 7 Najibullah Zadran, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 10 Naveen-ul-Haq, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi

Pitch and conditions

There is fresh, live grass on the surface, which suggests plenty of pace and carry. Both teams are anticipating another belting track, akin to the one last week which South Africa used to great effect, setting a World Cup record of 428 for 5 against Sri Lanka.

Stats and trivia

England and Afghanistan contested the first T20i at this venue during 2016's World T20. Afghanistan were on the cusp of an upset, reducing England to 85 for 7 before Moeen Ali and David Willey put on a 57-run stand, then combined for three wickets as England triumphed by 15 runs.

Ramat Shah is set to earn his 100th ODI cap.

Mohammad Nabi is set to pick up his 150th ODI cap.

Quotes

"We don't want to look at what could go wrong: we'll look at what we can do right and how we can affect the game in the right manner. That's how we'll prepare. It's about going in and delivering that."

Joe Root says England haven't contemplated the prospect of an upset.